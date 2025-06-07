Senator Barrasso Pushes Back on California’s EV Mandates

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, Senate Majority Whip, and a leading voice for Wyoming’s energy and economic interests, took to the Senate floor to rally support against California’s sweeping electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

“These mandates threaten the freedom of every American to choose what they drive,” Barrasso said, noting that California’s plan to require 100% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2035 is unrealistic, economically destructive, and harmful to communities like those in Wyoming. “In the real world,” Barrasso added, “gas-powered vehicles keep our farms running, our businesses thriving, and our economy moving.”

He highlighted that the EV mandate could cost the economy $100 billion annually and jeopardize over 300,000 jobs, while putting particular strain on rural states with long distances, cold winters, and limited charging infrastructure. Barrasso also addressed concerns about Senate procedure, asserting that the Congressional Review Act clearly gives Congress the power to overturn the mandate, regardless of partisan attempts to delay or distract from the issue.

The House already voted to block the mandates, with support from 35 Democrats. Now, it’s up to the Senate to act.