September Luncheon on September 2
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, September 2. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Laramie County Community College Pathfinder Building and is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield. This luncheon has a healthcare panel presenting with both Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center speaking, along with other local stakeholders and healthcare operators.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming works to help citizens of Wyoming receive and pay for health care. They have been serving Wyoming since 1945 and currently have 10 locations around the state. Blue Cross Blue Shield is an avid healthcare advocate and will be speaking about the current state of the healthcare system in the Wyoming community during this panel.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was founded in 1867 and has continued to serve the Cheyenne community since then. Their staff is knowledgeable and experienced and prepared to share their knowledge on this panel.
Register to attend on the events page.
Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting the Chamber website.
Story by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
|About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce:
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Visit the Chamber website for more information.