Small Business Month: Free Resources Every Small Business Should Know About
Let’s be real, running a small business isn’t just a full-time job—it’s three. From keeping customers happy to managing your team, tracking inventory, fixing the printer, and handling whatever surprise fire (hopefully just metaphorical) pops up next… it can be a lot of pressure.
But here’s the good news: you don’t have to do it all alone. There are free resources designed to help small businesses like yours not just survive—but thrive. Here are some of our favorites:
America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC): Nearly 1,000 locations nationwide offering free consulting, affordable training, and ready-to-use templates.
Bank of America’s Center for Business Empowerment: Tools for financial planning, cybersecurity, and long-term growth.
IRS Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center: The IRS has a helpful hub for small business tax forms, tips, and answers.
MIT Open Learning Library: Free, self-paced courses from one of the best tech/business schools in the world.
National APEX Accelerator Alliance: Looking to land a government contract? These folks can help you navigate the process.
National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE): Grants, scholarships, and expert advice just for solo-preneurs and micro-businesses.
National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB): From legal help to lobbying power, NFIB keeps you informed and protected.
National Retail Federation (NRF): Get the latest industry trends, research, and networking opportunities.
SCORE: Free mentorship from experienced business pros, plus webinars and resources backed by the SBA.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA): The SBA offers informative content, interactive online tools, and a video library for entrepreneurs.
U.S. Chamber CO—: A tool to help you start, run and grow your small business
Wyoming Chamber RANGE: Wyoming’s Hub for Small Business Success
And that’s just scratching the surface. Whether you’re brand new or decades in, these resources are out there, waiting to help you make smarter moves, grow faster, and breathe a little easier.