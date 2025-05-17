Home » Business

Small Business Month: Free Resources Every Small Business Should Know About

Shortgo Posted On May 17, 2025
Let’s be real, running a small business isn’t just a full-time job—it’s three. From keeping customers happy to managing your team, tracking inventory, fixing the printer, and handling whatever surprise fire (hopefully just metaphorical) pops up next… it can be a lot of pressure.

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to do it all alone. There are free resources designed to help small businesses like yours not just survive—but thrive. Here are some of our favorites:

And that’s just scratching the surface. Whether you’re brand new or decades in, these resources are out there, waiting to help you make smarter moves, grow faster, and breathe a little easier.




