Small Businesses Shoulder the Burden of Rising Tariffs

I know you’ve heard a lot about tariffs lately. And if you’re wondering why they matter—especially for small businesses—here’s the scoop.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and when it comes to importing goods, they’re doing the heavy lifting. In fact, 97% of U.S. importers are small businesses.

According to a recent Department of Commerce report, out of 242,515 total U.S. importers, 236,045 are small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. They’re responsible for roughly a third of the total value of imported goods. And nearly half of them? They have fewer than 50 employees.

Many businesses, particularly manufactures, rely on parts and components that simply aren’t made in the U.S. anymore. When tariffs go up, so does the cost of doing business. For big corporations, that’s a speed bump. For small businesses, it can be a roadblock.

But here’s the good news: Wyoming businesses are resilient. You know how to adapt, innovate, and power through. Still, you don’t have to do it alone. That’s where your Wyoming Chamber comes in.

We’re actively engaged at the state and federal levels—advocating for smart trade policies, pushing back against harmful tariff increases, and making sure decision-makers understand the real-world impact on Wyoming businesses. We take your stories, your challenges, and your successes to Washington, D.C., because your voice matters.

Here in Wyoming:

We have 1,070 identified importers.

They bring in $625 million in goods annually.

Nearly $198 million of that comes through small businesses.

At the Chamber, we believe in defending free enterprise, empowering small business, and ensuring that Wyoming remains open for business—no matter what challenges come our way. Because when Wyoming businesses thrive, so does Wyoming.