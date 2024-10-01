Solar in the Court!

The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed a law incentivizing homeowners and small businesses to produce solar electricity while rejecting High Plains Power’s plan to reduce compensation rates in the process.

Why it matters: This decision protects investments in small solar arrays and supports federal solar energy programs, ensuring fair compensation for excess energy contributions. With rising energy demand across the state and country, it’s essential that we find ways to expand and increase energy production to keep up.

The big picture:

The court’s ruling mandates that solar users be compensated at retail rates, preserving the incentive to invest in solar energy.

The Public Service Commission must revise tariff structures to align with the court’s decision, likely leading to refunds for net-metering customers.

What’s next:

The Legislature may revisit net-metering laws amidst ongoing debates about customer subsidization.

Proponents of home solar energy continue to advocate for policies that support sustainable energy investments.

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce will continue to monitor issues relating to energy production, especially as we move towards legislative session. Continue checking in to stay in the know with us.