Starting Line or Dead End? Workers Entering Labor Force with Unease

Entry-level workers are sounding the alarm—and employers should be listening. Satisfaction among new workers has hit startling lows, as recent graduates and early-career professionals struggle to find solid footing in today’s job market.

Not only are these workers facing a tougher time landing a job in a slowing hiring market, but once they do, their outlook isn’t much brighter. In fact, only 43.4% of entry-level workers in May said they feel positively about their company’s future—a record low.

Why? A combination of job insecurity and rapid AI disruption. With companies tightening their belts and automation edging into more roles, new employees are left wondering if their job might disappear before their career even begins.

WY it Matters: Here in Wyoming, the future of our economy depends on the strength of our future workforce. Your Wyoming Chamber is committed to ensuring our young professionals aren’t just entering the workforce, but thriving in it. That means creating and supporting entry-level opportunities that build skills, stability, and confidence.

We’re actively developing solutions and tools to help employers attract, support, and retain talent. We’ll keep you informed as these efforts move forward.