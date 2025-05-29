Summer Fun May Drain Your Funds

It’s almost summertime in the Cowboy State, and while the sun’s out, so are the tariffs — adding an extra layer of cost to some of your favorite seasonal activities. From flip-flops to fishing gear, a few price tags may feel a little steeper this year.

But here’s the good news: knowledge is power, and advocacy is action.

Thanks to the U.S. Chamber, we’ve got a clear look at how tariffs are impacting American households, and what that means right here in Wyoming:

Here are some statistics to keep in mind:

WY It Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber knows how important affordability, access, and global partnerships are to our businesses and families. That’s why we’ve been actively advocating for smart, pro-business policies that strengthen—not strain—our local economy.

Trade keeps shelves stocked, businesses competitive, and jobs right here in Wyoming. We’re on your side—working with partners at every level to promote fair trade, economic opportunity, and a stronger Wyoming.

So go ahead—grab the sunscreen, fire up the grill, and know your Chamber is fighting to keep business thriving and summer shining.