Summer Fun May Drain Your Funds
It’s almost summertime in the Cowboy State, and while the sun’s out, so are the tariffs — adding an extra layer of cost to some of your favorite seasonal activities. From flip-flops to fishing gear, a few price tags may feel a little steeper this year.
But here’s the good news: knowledge is power, and advocacy is action.
Thanks to the U.S. Chamber, we’ve got a clear look at how tariffs are impacting American households, and what that means right here in Wyoming:
Grills and grill utensils: +30% Tariff Tax (Also, many grill parts are subject to an additional 25% tariff dating back to 2018.)
Swimming pools and wading pools: +35% Tariff Tax
Fishing reels, rods, and hooks: +30% Tariff Tax
Bicycles: +66% Tariff Tax
Baseball and softball gloves: +30% Tariff Tax
Sunscreen: +34% Tariff Tax
Tennis and badminton rackets: +35% Tariff Tax
Swimwear: + 57.8% Tariff Tax (27.8% + 30%)
Beach Toys: +37.5% Tariff Tax
Coolers: +55% Tariff Tax
Tents and camping equipment: +37.5% Tariff Tax
Garden hose: +37.5% Tariff Tax
Sandals: +67.5% Tariff Tax
Umbrellas: +37.5% Tariff Tax
Beach Towels: +39% Tariff Tax
Kites: +37.5% Tariff Tax
Raincoats/ponchos: +55% Tariff Tax
Fireworks: +35% Tariff Tax
Sunglasses: +40% Tariff Tax
Here are some statistics to keep in mind:
The tariffs that have been imposed to date will cost the typical American household about $4,000 .
The majority (59%) of Americans think international trade is more positive than negative for their standard of living.
More than 41 million American jobs depend on trade , and eight million American jobs are supported by international companies investing in the U.S.
WY It Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber knows how important affordability, access, and global partnerships are to our businesses and families. That’s why we’ve been actively advocating for smart, pro-business policies that strengthen—not strain—our local economy.
Trade keeps shelves stocked, businesses competitive, and jobs right here in Wyoming. We’re on your side—working with partners at every level to promote fair trade, economic opportunity, and a stronger Wyoming.
So go ahead—grab the sunscreen, fire up the grill, and know your Chamber is fighting to keep business thriving and summer shining.