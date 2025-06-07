Supply Chain Slowdown: Why Your Package (and Business) Might Be Late

New tariffs have had businesses and consumers alike worried about price hikes, but what about what’s happening behind the scenes? American businesses, especially in the manufacturing industry, are having supply chain issues reminiscent of the COVID era.

Longer delivery times, higher material costs, and supply chain disruptions are becoming increasingly more common. In fact, supplier delivery times are the slowest that we’ve seen in two years. The brewing trade wars and tariffs are causing problems across all industries for businesses, employees, and consumers—and that’s an issue.

WY It Matters: Unfortunately, Wyoming has not been exempt from the effects of these tariff and trade wars. They’ve proven to be harmful to our businesses, and your Wyoming Chamber is working to encourage policy makers to amend tariff policy to make it more business-friendly.