Teen Arrested Following Recent String of Vehicle Burglaries

On Tuesday, May 27, Cheyenne Police Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for his involvement in multiple vehicle burglaries in east Cheyenne.

The investigation shows that between May 26 and 27, at least seven burglaries were reported. In over half of the cases, the victim’s vehicle was parked outside of their residence and left unlocked with no signs of forced entry; however, some also had broken windows. Personal belongings from inside, including a firearm and the contents of a purse, were reported stolen.

On May 27 at approximately 3:30 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer was dispatched to a report of several people looking through vehicle windows near the 2500 block of Windwood Drive. The tip played an important role in identifying the suspect and other people of interest.

Upon arrival, the officer contacted a 16-year-old male who was taken into custody without incident. After further investigation, he was transported to the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center and booked for aggravated burglary.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. Officers have identified all persons of interest and additional charges are pending.

The Cheyenne Police Department reminds the public of the following tips to help prevent vehicle theft:

Secure valuables: Keep valuables out of sight to avoid attracting attention. Remove personal belongings such as firearms, electronics, and purses.

Keep doors locked: Always lock your vehicle doors and close your windows, even when

parked at home.

Install Security Cameras: Video evidence can be valuable in these investigations. Install cameras in a location that captures parked vehicles, make sure that they store video recordings, and keep them updated.

Report any suspicious activity to dispatch at (307) 637-6525.