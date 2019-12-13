The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Creates Holiday Magic for the Whole Family!

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra rings in the season with the Cheyenne holiday tradition, Holiday Magic, on December 14th, 2019.

This year the program includes many favorites such as Sleigh Ride, A Christmas Festival, Candlelight Carol, selections from Handel’s Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, audience sing-a-long carols and other beloved holiday music.

“Our Holiday Magic program could also be called ‘A Cheyenne Holiday’ since it features 100% local talent: the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus, dancers from En Avant Dance Studio and the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra,” says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “There’s something really special about a program that doesn’t need to bring in fancy guests to put on a very high quality experience. This concert fills people with joy and the holiday spirit! I really look forward to it for that reason.”

There are also many new and different selections such as I Will Light Candles This Christmas, Lullay Infant Holy and Lo How A Rose E’er Blooming. In addition to beautiful choral and orchestral arrangements, En Avant Dance Studio will take center stage dancing classical ballet in the Nutcracker selections and tap-dancing to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This year, the program concludes with a fresh arrangement of Christmas songs to which the audience may sing-along. Maestro

Intriligator adds, “This program is truly for all ages and even very young children will enjoy the music and the variety created by the orchestra combined with two different choirs and dancers.”