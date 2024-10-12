The Countdown to Elections Begins

Wyoming voters can officially begin casting their ballots for the November 5th general elections as of October 8th. Registered voters have various options to request mail ballots, including: phone, email, mail, online, or visiting their county clerk’s office in person. When requesting a ballot, voters must provide their contact information and affirm their eligibility to vote.

New voters can register at designated locations or by mail until October 21. Residents have until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day—November 5th—to return their ballots. To ensure a timely delivery, the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least a week before the deadline.

On October 22, sample ballots will be released, and voting machines will undergo testing to prepare for the election.

WY It Matters: Since the August primary, 10,000 new voters have registered in the state. Voting in Wyoming is crucial for empowering citizens to influence decisions that will impact their daily lives, communities, and businesses. With our small population, each vote carries a significant weight, and ensures that every voice is heard in shaping local policies. If you want to make a difference, vote and let your voice be heard!