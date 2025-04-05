The Future of Wyoming’s Workforce Starts Here

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and College Board have teamed up to help today’s high school students gain the skills they need for tomorrow’s careers. This partnership will introduce career-connected courses, starting with AP Business Principles/Personal Finance and Cybersecurity, to better align high school education with workforce demands.

The AP Business Principles/Personal Finance course offers hands-on, project-based learning, helping students understand business operations, value creation, and personal finance. The course aims to equip students with essential skills for success in the workforce, while those earning a qualifying score will receive a credential recognized by employers.

This collaboration seeks to create more career pathways in fields like business and cybersecurity, responding to the growing need for skilled workers. By offering these AP courses, the U.S. Chamber and College Board aim to build a stronger talent pipeline, better preparing students for in-demand careers.

WY it Matters: This partnership is key to strengthening Wyoming’s workforce and education system. By offering career-focused AP courses, students will gain real-world skills aligned with the needs of our state’s growing industries. This initiative enhances education quality, preparing students for success in the workforce, vocational training, or higher education. Investing in career-connected education ensures our youth are ready to meet the demands of an evolving economy and contribute to Wyoming’s long-term success.

