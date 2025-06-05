The Spark of Progress: Wyoming Eyes Magnesium Leadership

Wyoming’s mission to expand and diversify our economy has taken an exciting step forward! If a newly proposed plan goes through, Wyoming will be home to the largest magnesium metal production facility in North America. This would mark a win for not only Wyoming, but America as a whole. With more than 90% of the current global supply of magnesium metals controlled by Russia and China, this would support a broader nationwide goal to reduce our reliance on foreign materials.

The proposed production facility to be upgraded sits near Cheyenne. The company that owns it, Big Blue Technologies, is based in Colorado, and currently produces around 100-200 pounds of magnesium per week in Wyoming.

While this would be an incredible step forward for Wyoming’s economy, bringing in a new source of revenue and jobs for our state, while allowing us to take the lead in domestic magnesium metal production, we need to figure out where the energy to power such a large plant would come from. Big Blue Technologies has some ideas for power sources, but nothing has been locked in yet.

WY it Matters: This goes back to an issue your Wyoming Chamber has been working on—diversifying and expanding our energy production throughout the state. Through our Powering Progress initiative, we’re advocating for energy growth and expansion in Wyoming for both traditional and nontraditional sources. With our unique natural resources and position, we’re well equipped to be a leader in the next generation of energy production.