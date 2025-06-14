Tips and Tricks for Tracking the Tariffs

With tariff policies shifting constantly, it can be hard to keep up. Luckily, we found a resource that lets you track the latest on tariffs down to the details. The Global Business Alliance has a tariff tracker that can be sorted by country, industry, product, date and more. You can also find any updates and other important notes on each tariff with this tool.

WY it Matters: The tariffs have been affecting businesses and consumers alike in a number of ways. Last week, we zoomed in on their impacts on the supply chain. We asked you to share your experiences with the recent tariff-tainted supply chain, and you delivered. Here are some of the highlights from what you told us:

Whether large or small, the majority of Wyoming businesses have seen an increase in material costs since the tariffs started.

Nearly three-quarters of Wyoming businesses have seen delays of some length in the supply chain recently.

Many Wyoming businesses aren’t sure if a tariff tax/fee has been added by their suppliers, but of those who are aware, most have seen an added price.