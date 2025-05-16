Why Now Is the Time to Rally Behind Small Business

Being a small business doesn’t mean facing small challenges. For the fourth month in a row, small business optimism has taken a hit—dropping to its lowest point since October, with plans to expand or invest falling to levels we haven’t seen since 2020.

With uncertainty clouding import/export operations, many small business owners are sounding the alarm about rising costs for the goods they depend on. According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), optimism dropped nearly two full points between March and April.

WY It Matters: Here in Wyoming, small businesses are the backbone of our economy—and they’re feeling the pressure. Tariff policies and economic headwinds are making it harder to thrive, let alone grow. But this is Small Business Month, and we’re not backing down. Your Wyoming Chamber is actively pushing for policies that work for our businesses—not against them. But we can’t do that without you.