Why Pro-Business Policy is Beautiful

There’s been a lot of confusion, misinformation, and mixed messages surrounding tax and economic policy. But the facts are clear: the aptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act is more than just tax cuts. It’s a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to strengthen America’s economy, grow our workforce, and give small businesses the tools they need to succeed.

To address this information gap, the U.S. Chamber has launched a nationwide paid advocacy campaign to educate the public and policymakers on the importance of the bill. And your Wyoming Chamber is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them. Because when business thrives, Wyoming thrives.

What makes this bill beautiful? Key provisions include:

Permanent Tax Relief: Locks in the 2017 tax cuts, giving business long-term certainty to plan, invest, and grow.

Workforce Stability: Clearer tax structures and fewer surprises mean businesses can focus on hiring and retention—not navigating red tape.

Investment in Border Security: $150 billion dedicated to enforcement, infrastructure, and surveillance—helping protect supply chains and ensure stable labor markets.

Energy and Environmental Policy: Rolls back tax credits for electric vehicles and renewables, giving energy-rich states like Wyoming a competitive edge.

Focus on Economic Growth: Prioritizes pro-growth policies that reward entrepreneurship, reduce uncertainty, and keep American businesses globally competitive.

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber knows a stronger economy starts with stable tax policy, a secure business environment, and fair rules that help our industries compete. Our 25 in 25 Initiative is focused on making Wyoming one of the top 25 business-friendly states by 2025—starting with support for pro-growth legislation like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.