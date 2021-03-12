Winter Storm Warning Advisory

As of posting time, a winter storm warning is in effect Friday from 11 p.m until 6 a.m. Monday. Southeastern Wyoming, including Interstate-25 and Interstate-80, are expected to receive heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations up to 35 inches, ice accumulations of a light glaze, and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions impacting the morning or evening commute.

If you are traveling in the region, please be aware of changing winter weather conditions and take appropriate precautions.

Keep up to date on the storm through local news stations or access the National Weather Service here.