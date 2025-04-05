Wyoming Airmen Play Crucial Role in New National Security Operation

Wyoming Airmen are playing a key role in the newly activated 95th Wing, a unit designed to strengthen nuclear command, control, and communication (C3) capabilities. The 95th Wing, officially activated on February 28, unifies personnel from Offutt AFB, Davis-Monthan AFB, and Wyoming’s own 253rd Command and Control Group (C2G) under a single command structure.

The 95th Wing, which falls under the Eighth Air Force and Air Force Global Strike Command, traces its roots to World War II’s 95th Bombardment Group, later evolving through multiple reactivations before its latest transformation. Col. David Leaumont, the new wing commander, emphasized balancing this legacy with modern mission demands.

“We look forward to carrying on the heritage of a storied unit while executing complex command and control missions.”

With full operational capability expected by 2027, the 95th Wing ensures a more unified and efficient approach to strategic operations.

For Wyoming, the integration of the 253rd C2G into the 95th Wing highlights the state’s critical role in national defense. The Wyoming Air National Guard has long been a pillar of readiness, contributing to nuclear deterrence and command operations. Their involvement in the new wing strengthens their impact on strategic operations, reinforcing the United States’ and Wyoming’s commitment to maintaining an agile and responsive defense posture.