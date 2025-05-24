Wyoming Eyes Voluntary Water Conservation to Support Growth and Industry

Cheyenne and other Wyoming communities are preparing for a more sustainable future as the state takes part in critical Colorado River negotiations. With water supplies strained by prolonged drought, Wyoming is stepping up to be part of the solution.

During last week’s Select Water Committee meeting, the State Engineer’s Office and Attorney General’s Office emphasized that voluntary, proactive conservation measures will help secure long-term water access for agriculture, municipalities, and key industries like trona mining—a major driver of the local economy.

Wyoming’s Upper Basin partners—Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah—have already proposed innovative water-saving plans. While Wyoming has some ground to cover, state leaders are actively exploring a pilot conservation program tailored to the Cowboy State’s unique needs. Legislators have authorized the drafting of a bill, with review scheduled for August.

WY It Matters: Reliable water access is critical to Wyoming’s economic future—fueling industries, sustaining communities, and ensuring that businesses can grow and thrive. That’s why your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is supporting proactive, collaborative water solutions that protect our resources while promoting prosperity across the region.