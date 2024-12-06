Wyoming Fights Back Against BLM

The state of Wyoming is challenging a recent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) decision that blocks future coal leases on more than 413,000 acres in the Powder River Basin. This area, which accounts for approximately 43% of U.S. coal production, is home to an estimated 48 billion short tons of coal now unavailable for use.

The BLM’s decision, follows a court order requiring a new environmental analysis of the region to reduce harmful emissions. In a statement, BLM’s Buffalo Field Manager emphasized that the ruling supports the nation’s long-term climate strategy of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso sharply criticized the decision earlier this year, stating,

“This short-sighted plan will kill future coal leases in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin—the most energy-rich area in the country. This will kill jobs and could cost Wyoming hundreds of millions of dollars used to pay for public schools, roads, and other essential services.”

Governor Gordon also vowed to seek every possible remedy to reverse the decision, including litigation, and pledged to work with Wyoming’s Congressional delegation for a possible rollback of the ruling.

WY it matters to you: Wyoming businesses should be concerned about the BLM’s decision, which could hurt industries like coal and energy by blocking access to vital resources in the Powder River Basin. This could lead to job losses and reduced revenue for local businesses, impacting public services. Critics argue it’s government overreach, prioritizing environmental goals over Wyoming’s economic needs.

