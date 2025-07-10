Wyoming Health Insurer Launches New ‘Special Delivery’ Program that Covers Prenatal Vitamins, Breast Pumps, and Emotional Support for Expectant Mothers

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is launching ‘Special Delivery’, a comprehensive Maternity Care Program the week of July 7 to support maternal health and respond to growing concerns about access to care—particularly in Wyoming’s rural and underserved communities.

‘Special Delivery’ offers coordinated access to essential services before, during and after pregnancy, helping address medical, emotional, and logistical challenges faced by expectant and new parents across the state.

“We understand that pregnancy and postpartum care can be overwhelming—especially in areas with limited access to services,” said Dr. Lisa Brandes, a medical director at BCBSWY. “This program is about more than just clinical care. It’s about ensuring Wyoming families feel supported, informed, and connected at every step.”

‘Special Delivery’ Highlights

The ‘Special Delivery’ program provides centralized access to a broad set of maternity and postpartum services, which complement existing care from OB/GYNs or primary care providers.

1. Personalized Guidance and Enrollment Tools Members will receive a ‘Special Delivery’ introductory guide that outlines available services and offers instructions on how to connect with BCBSWY’s Population Health Team. The team—comprising nurses, licensed social workers, physicians and pharmacists—will help identify the right level of support based on individual needs.

2. Prenatal Vitamin Support BCBSWY has teamed up with Perelel, a top provider of prenatal vitamins, to provide expecting mothers with personalized subscription services. The doctor-approved program conveniently delivers essential supplements directly to participants’ doorsteps.

3. Remote Monitoring for High-Risk Pregnancies For members experiencing high-risk pregnancy symptoms—or those living in areas with little or no maternity care—BCBSWY is collaborating with Marani, remote pregnancy monitoring that connects directly to a digital platform and care team. Eligibility criteria apply and are reviewed by BCBSWY’s clinical staff.

4. Breastfeeding Resources Breastfeeding support includes: Breast Pump Reimbursement – Members may purchase a breast pump and submit a claim for reimbursement.

5. Postpartum Mental Health Access New mothers experiencing postpartum depression, anxiety or related challenges can connect with licensed mental health providers through a virtual platform specializing in postpartum depression.

In addition, all parents may utilize the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262). This 24/7, free and confidential service connects callers with trained counselors who provide emotional support, referrals, and local resource connections.

6. Social and Community Support Beyond medical care, BCBSWY’s Population Health Team helps families navigate issues such as housing, transportation, and financial barriers. This Wyoming based team works closely with community partners, including Wyoming 211, to ensure members receive the full range of support they need.

For any additional information go to www.bcbswy.com/specialdelivery/.

BCBSWY Contact: Abbey Palma 307.432.2809, abbey.palma@bcbswy.com

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is a community-based, not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Rooted in Wyoming for 80 years, our mission is to provide our members with access to local health insurance solutions that prioritize health, care, and well-being for those who call Wyoming home. With eight locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and non-profit organizations in our communities and around the state. Learn more about us at BCBSWY.com.