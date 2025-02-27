Wyoming Just Leveled Up as UW Joins the Elite

The University of Wyoming (UW) has reached the highest level of American research universities, earning the R1 designation from the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. This recognition places UW among the top 4.8% of nearly 4,000 U.S. universities, reflecting its growing impact as a hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

With $166 million in annual research expenditures—a 78% increase since 2021—UW ranks 42nd among public universities without a medical school. The university’s research spans critical industries for Wyoming’s economy, including energy, agriculture, biomedical sciences, and artificial intelligence. Strategic initiatives like the School of Computing and the Artificial Intelligence Initiative further strengthen UW’s position as a leader in cutting-edge research and economic development.

WY It Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce celebrates this achievement as we continue to support workforce and talent development across the state. Attracting and retaining educated young professionals is key to Wyoming’s future, and investments in education ensure our businesses and communities remain competitive, vibrant, and full of opportunity.