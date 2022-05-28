Wyoming State Parks to host Summer Stories programming

The Shoshone District of Wyoming State Parks will be hosting a Summer Stories series at various venues during June and July Saturdays at 10 a.m..

These sessions are free and open to the public, except at those *sites where day-use fees apply. Summer Stories are targeted to families and will include kids stories specific to the age groups in attendance followed by an activity.

You can find events on the Facebook pages of the sites involved.

Many of these stories will sync with existing events including June 11, at the Guernsey BioBlitz and July 9, during South Pass City’s Gold Rush Days, so come for the weekend and enjoy Summer Stories Saturday morning!

Summer Stories are scheduled on:

June 4, at *Seminoe State Park

June 11, at *Guernsey State Park as part of BioBlitz – Sandy Point campground pavilion

June 18, at Bear River State Park near the visitor center

June 25, at Charcoal Kilns

July 2, at *Fort Bridger State Historic Site, meet at the museum

July 9, at *South Pass City State Historic site as part of Gold Rush Days

July 16, Sinks Canyon State Park, meet at the Visitor Center

July 23, Fort Fred Steele

July 30, at Granger Stage Station

