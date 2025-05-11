Wyoming’s Economic Pulse: Key Takeaways on State Revenues

The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division recently released their MACRO report, which is filled with vital economic insights for the Cowboy State. Among the standout indicators is Wyoming state revenues, which shines a spotlight on key highlights regarding sales and use taxes across the state.

Here are the highlights:

Statewide sales and use tax collections through nine months of fiscal year 2025 (July 2024 – March 2025) decreased by $21.4 million (-2.8%) compared to fiscal year 2024.

Platte County experienced the largest percentage decrease in sales & use tax collections, down 17.2% fiscal year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2024. Campbell County has decreased the most in terms of dollars, down $11.5 million.

Through nine months of fiscal year 2025, sales and use tax collections from the mining sector decreased by $23.7 million (-24.6%) compared to fiscal year 2024.

Severance tax collections fiscal year-to-date are down 9.0% compared to last fiscal year. These figures reflect both regional and industry-specific economic pressures. As revenue trends evolve, your Wyoming Chamber is closely monitoring these shifts and advocating for smart, business-forward policies to support a resilient state economy.