Wyoming’s Leading the Charge for a Sustainable Nuclear Future

TerraPower has reached a crucial milestone in its journey to bring next-generation nuclear power to Kemmerer, Wyoming. The company recently signed an exclusive 10-year agreement with South Africa’s ASP Isotopes Inc., guaranteeing a steady supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for its Natrium nuclear power plant. This agreement secures a sustainable, U.S. based fuel supply expected to begin production by 2027—just in time for TerraPower’s targeted 2030 plant launch.

The Natrium plant, a cutting-edge 500-megawatt nuclear reactor, will utilize HALEU, a specialized grade of uranium enriched up to 20%. This advanced enrichment boosts reactor efficiency, positioning Natrium as a flexible and powerful asset for the energy grid. Moreover, it provides a vital source of clean, reliable energy, helping to stabilize grids dependent on variable renewable resources like solar and wind.

Securing a domestic source of HALEU has been a priority for TerraPower, which had initially planned to source HALEU from Russia. With ongoing geopolitical shifts and the war in Ukraine affecting supply chains, TerraPower has strategically pivoted toward a U.S. based supply. In partnership with ASP Isotopes and its American subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy, the companies will establish a HALEU production facility in the U.S., with TerraPower providing support to ensure an exclusive fuel supply.

As energy demands grow, both Wyoming and the nation face a looming energy crisis. The U.S. power grid, facing increased strain, is at risk of shortfalls, particularly with rising dependency on renewable sources, which can be intermittent. Nuclear energy, and TerraPower’s advanced Natrium reactor in particular, offers a steady, clean, and reliable energy source to help stabilize the grid, ensuring consistent power supply across the state.

For Wyoming and the U.S., TerraPower’s Natrium project and the broader nuclear expansion represent not only technological advancement, but also a vital step toward energy independence and environmental stewardship. With its uranium resources and commitment to innovation, Wyoming stands poised to become a key supplier in a sustainable energy future.