Wyoming’s Tourism Economy Hits New Highs, Driving Growth Across the State

Wyoming’s tourism industry is riding a strong wave of growth, with visitor spending hitting $4.9 billion in 2024 — a solid 1.6% increase from 2023 — according to the Wyoming Office of Tourism. Executive Director Diane Shober, noted the state is back to pre-pandemic levels, even if international tourism hasn’t fully bounced back yet.

Leading the charge is Teton County, where over half of the state’s overnight stays take place, thanks to its stunning access to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. But it’s not just the big players seeing success. Smaller communities like Sweetwater County and Buffalo are also capitalizing on their unique local assets to attract more visitors.

Yellowstone itself continues to draw record crowds. May 2025 marked the busiest month on record, with over 566,000 visits — an 8% increase from May 2024 and a 20% jump since 2021. Year-to-date visitation is up 6% over last year, signaling a busy summer ahead.

WY it Matters: With tourism expanding, so do job opportunities in hospitality and outdoor recreation, ranging from guides and museum staff to event coordinators and ranch managers. It’s a diverse industry that fuels Wyoming’s economy and invites people from across the globe to experience our state’s unique beauty and rich heritage.

Every visit helps strengthen local businesses and push Wyoming closer to becoming the best place in the country to do business. Let’s keep that momentum rolling!