Wyoming’s White Gold: Powering the World from Below the Surface

Beneath southwest Wyoming lies the world’s largest known deposit of trona—a naturally occurring mineral that’s quietly fueling global industries, from toothpaste to solar panels. In fact, 90% of the trona used in the U.S. is mined right here, producing over 10 million tons of soda ash annually and supplying more than 14% of the global market.

Wyoming’s trona industry is no small player: four major operations in the region employ over 2,500 workers and generate $1.3 billion in exports each year, making soda ash one of the state’s largest global commodity contributions.

With global demand soaring for low-carbon technologies like batteries and solar panels, Wyoming’s natural trona is becoming more valuable than ever. Industry leaders are responding with major investments. Tata Chemicals is planning to expand while cutting costs, and WE Soda is pursuing a multi-billion-dollar project called Project West, which will introduce “solution mining” to access deeper trona deposits more efficiently.

There’s even more growth ahead. Pacific Soda’s proposed Dry Creek Trona Mine would add another major operation and 300 new jobs to the region. Meanwhile, companies like Tata are investing in next-gen power solutions like nuclear microreactors to ensure their expansion is clean, reliable, and energy-efficient.

WY It Matters: Despite global competition from synthetic soda ash producers, Wyoming’s natural product is known for its higher quality and lower carbon footprint. With the right policies, innovation, and investment, the state’s trona industry is positioned not just to compete—but to lead.

From brushing your teeth to building the future of clean energy, Wyoming’s white gold is already part of your life—and its best days are still ahead.