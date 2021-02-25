WySAIL Presents Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction

Cheyenne, WY –Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership will present Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction from February 26-28, 2021 at https:///app.galabid.com/wysail.

WySAIL is proud to bring Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction for the first time. The Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction will be strictly online. Bidders will get notifications on their devices or text messages when they are outbid in order to continue. All items will be posted at the beginning of the event. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to bid.

A few of the gracious donations they have received are a 32” Smart TV with soundbar, a camping kit that includes a custom-made Crown Royal blanket and an outdoor dining set, a concealed carry purse, and many more items! The participation from local businesses and personal donations have been pouring in! The love is strong!

Lastly, wait for it…they will also be raffling off an AR-15 donated by Stagg Arms! The raffle will begin during the auction and will end on March 12. Tickets will be $25 each or 5 for $100.

It is their mission to create leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to advocate for their rights, choices, and address ideas in a productive way.