Your 2023 Inductee to the Circle of Champions Is…

Each year, your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce recognizes an exemplary member of the community who has made our city a better place to be by inducting them into our Circle of Champions. This year, we’re thrilled to announce that Rita Meyer will be the newest addition to this group of outstanding individuals for her tireless commitment to serving Cheyenne and its people. We encourage you to join us in welcoming her at our Business Week Circle of Champions luncheon, presented by DAPCPA on October 17. See you there!

0 Shares









