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Cheyenne residents in Ward I will have a direct line to their city council representatives this weekend when a “City Council and Coffee” open house brings officials to David Romero Park. The meeting — set for Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. — offers a timely opportunity for neighbors to raise concerns and learn about local projects before fall decisions are finalized.

The event, announced by the City of Cheyenne, takes place at the Youth Activity Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Ward I council members plan to discuss both neighborhood issues and wider municipal initiatives, and they’ve invited residents to come with questions or topics for conversation.

What attendees can expect

Local open houses like this are one of the most direct ways for residents to influence the council’s priorities. Council members often use feedback gathered at neighborhood meetings to shape agendas, refine project timelines and identify community concerns ahead of formal votes.

The gathering is intentionally informal: there will not be a formal public hearing record, but it is a clear chance to speak with elected officials in person. For people who cannot attend, the city typically posts updates and meeting summaries on its official channels after such events.

Attendance is free and open to all Ward I residents. Those who want to bring materials or documents are encouraged to do so, but no advance registration is required. The City of Cheyenne’s announcement is the primary source for the event details.

For residents tracking city projects or wanting to weigh in on neighborhood priorities, this Saturday’s open house offers a practical, immediate way to be heard.