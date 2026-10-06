Deaths in brief: Curtis, Pearson and Wensky remembered

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Three longtime residents of the Cheyenne–Sinclair region have died in recent weeks, leaving behind families and active roles in local life. Their passings — between July and August 2026 — remove familiar faces from workplaces, churches and neighborhood gatherings across southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado.

William “Bill” Thomas Curtis, 1945–2026

William “Bill” Curtis, 81, died August 18, 2026, at a hospice center in Cheyenne. Born in Phoenix and raised across several states, Curtis built a life that bridged the racetrack and the defense industry.

Curtis’s early years working with thoroughbreds and later career as a staff photographer.

He left home at 16 to work with thoroughbred trainers in Oklahoma and the Midwest, learning horse care and riding. Drafted in 1965, he served one year in Vietnam before returning to racing in California and Colorado.

In 1968 Curtis took a job at the Waterton facility for Martin Marietta, the company that later became Lockheed Martin. What began as a temporary position turned into a 36-year career; he retired in 2004 as a staff photographer.

He married Jane Ismay in 1970; the couple raised two children and in 2000 bought a home in Sinclair, Wyoming, where they spent weekends and vacations exploring local lakes and ranges. Friends and family remember him for steady guidance, a quick wit and a love of the outdoors.

Survivors: son John (Jennifer) and his children Caroline (and husband Chris DiEno), Declan, Dylan and Luke; daughter Susan (Jim Eddy) and sons JT and Jack; siblings and an extended network of nieces and nephews across Colorado and Wyoming.

Ila Celeste Pearson, 1969–2026

Ila Celeste Pearson, 57, died unexpectedly but peacefully this summer. Those close to her describe a warm, generous presence who loved hosting family gatherings and making guests feel welcome.

Pearson was known for hosting family gatherings and making guests feel welcome.

Pearson is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughter Delena Garza and her husband; sister Estell Dean; a large circle of grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many friends who say her laughter and kindness left a lasting impression.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Loraine Lyle, and her brother, Trent Dean.

Ann L. Wensky, 1933–2026

Ann L. Wensky, 93, passed away July 3, 2026, at Life Care in Cheyenne. A lifelong Wyoming resident after childhood in Montana, Wensky combined community service with decades-long careers and an active social life.

She graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1951 and married Robert L. Wensky in 1952. The couple ran a masonry business — A and B Masonry — and later pursued hobbies and travel together. Ann worked in Social Security for more than 30 years and, after retirement, remained engaged as a church deacon and a regular at local fitness and golf activities.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Cheyenne, on August 29, 2026, at 11 a.m. The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens in her name.

Survivors: daughter Robbie Wensky (Bill Wilson); several nieces and nephews; and friends who recall her hospitality and dedication to family and community.

William “Bill” Curtis (1945–2026) — Died Aug. 18 in Cheyenne. Vietnam veteran; long‑time Lockheed Martin/Waterton staff photographer; survived by wife Jane, two children and grandchildren. Sinclair homeowner and longtime Colorado resident.

— Died Aug. 18 in Cheyenne. Vietnam veteran; long‑time Lockheed Martin/Waterton staff photographer; survived by wife Jane, two children and grandchildren. Sinclair homeowner and longtime Colorado resident. Ila Celeste Pearson (1969–2026) — Died unexpectedly this summer. Beloved family host and mother; survived by husband Glenn, daughter Delena Garza, sister Estell Dean and a large extended family.

— Died unexpectedly this summer. Beloved family host and mother; survived by husband Glenn, daughter Delena Garza, sister Estell Dean and a large extended family. Ann L. Wensky (1933–2026) — Died July 3 in Cheyenne. Retired Social Security employee and community volunteer; memorial service Aug. 29 at First Presbyterian Church; memorials to Cheyenne Botanical Gardens.

These losses underscore the close-knit character of the region: from veterans and longtime public servants to neighbors who kept family traditions alive. Funeral arrangements and public services offer opportunities for the community to pay respects and to support the families during their grieving.