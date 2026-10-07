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A Cheyenne man was taken into custody after surveillance footage captured him drawing a knife inside a Target store, an incident that has prompted renewed attention to retail safety and how video evidence shapes criminal cases. The arrest, made Aug. 15, led to a felony charge that carries significant prison exposure if the defendant is convicted.

Police arrested 26-year-old Matthias Smith following the confrontation at the store and booked him on a count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison; Smith remains presumed innocent as the court process unfolds.

What the footage shows

Investigators relied heavily on surveillance recordings from both the parking area and the store interior. According to the police affidavit, the video indicates Smith parked his vehicle in the evening, walked around the lot and observed an SUV as it arrived and maneuvered for a space.

Security-camera perspective of a store parking area, illustrating how footage can reconstruct incidents.

Rather than continuing on, officers say Smith positioned himself near a pedestrian walkway, moved toward the SUV as it prepared to park and then engaged the driver in a heated exchange. After the driver relocated to the far end of the lot, Smith entered the store and was later filmed lingering near the checkout lane while repeatedly looking over his shoulder.

When the SUV’s driver returned and rounded a corner, the affidavit states Smith quickly produced a knife. The camera footage—some of it lacking audio—captures the two men shouting at one another as the weapon is extended.

Conflicting accounts

After police intervened and detained Smith, he told officers the other man had been circling him in the parking lot and then confronted him inside the store. He also later said the other man had told him he was armed and would use a gun if necessary.

Conflicting accounts often hinge on body language captured on store cameras.

The department says the surveillance clips do not support Smith’s version of events, adding that body language and movements shown on video suggest Smith was seeking an altercation. Authorities also note the two men were strangers prior to the encounter.

Date of arrest: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Defendant: Matthias Smith, born 1997

Matthias Smith, born 1997 Charge: Aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon (felony)

Aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon (felony) Bond: $7,500 cash

$7,500 cash Next court date: Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 27

Police reports emphasize the role of the store’s cameras in reconstructing the encounter. The absence of recorded audio means investigators relied on visual cues—movement, positioning and timing—to reach their conclusions.

Why this matters

Incidents like this underline growing concerns about public safety in retail environments and the increasing reliance on surveillance footage to guide charging decisions. For shoppers and retail employees, the case highlights how quickly routine activity can escalate and how evidence from cameras can become central to both prosecution and defense strategies.

For the legal process, visible video can shorten investigative timelines but does not replace the need for testimony, corroboration and due process. Smith’s arraignment has taken place and he faces a preliminary hearing later this month, where a judge will determine whether the felony charge proceeds to district court.

The Cheyenne Police Department continues to investigate; no additional suspects have been reported and no one was publicly identified as injured in the encounter.