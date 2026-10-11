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Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming will feel more like summer than fall this week as highs push into the upper 70s and low 80s, approaching record marks in places. That warmer stretch matters for outdoor plans and grazing lands: officials warn the combination of heat, dry air and gusty winds could raise fire risk before a cooler, wetter system arrives late in the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne expects abundant sunshine today and afternoon temperatures climbing to about 83°F in the city, with light west-northwest breezes that veer north later in the day. Across Laramie County and neighboring valleys, readings will generally reach the upper 70s to low 80s, while night-time lows dip into the upper 40s.

A weak cool front is predicted to slide through Wednesday, trimming daytime warmth but leaving temperatures roughly 10–15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Cheyenne should see another mostly sunny day Wednesday with highs near the upper 70s, and a similar pattern is likely Thursday.

Higher elevations along the I‑80 corridor could pick up an isolated afternoon shower Wednesday, but forecasters say shallow, dry air near the surface will keep most precipitation from reaching valley floors.

Weekend shift and fire-weather concerns

Warm, dry conditions are expected to persist into Friday and Saturday, with daytime readings around the upper 70s to 80°F. Upper‑level winds swinging from the southwest will make afternoons breezier, which — combined with low humidity — elevates fire weather concerns across rangelands and open terrain.

Dry, windy rangeland raises fire-weather concerns later this week.

By Sunday, a Pacific system is forecast to move inland, bringing cooler air and a return of shower chances. Forecast highs drop into the upper 60s Sunday and may fall closer to 60°F on Monday. The timing of the front and the amount of rainfall remain uncertain, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.

What to expect (short forecast)

Today: Sunny, highs near 83°F; light W‑NW winds becoming northerly.

Sunny, highs near 83°F; light W‑NW winds becoming northerly. Tonight: Mostly clear, lows around 49°F.

Mostly clear, lows around 49°F. Wednesday: Generally sunny, high near 78°F; winds shift during the day.

Generally sunny, high near 78°F; winds shift during the day. Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low in the upper 40s; light variable winds.

Mostly clear, low in the upper 40s; light variable winds. Thursday: Another mild, sunny day with highs near 78°F.

Another mild, sunny day with highs near 78°F. Friday: Warm and dry, highs around 80°F; breezier afternoons possible.

Warm and dry, highs around 80°F; breezier afternoons possible. Saturday: Continued warmth, highs near 78°F; partly cloudy at night.

Continued warmth, highs near 78°F; partly cloudy at night. Sunday: Cooler with a chance of showers, high near 68°F.

Cooler with a chance of showers, high near 68°F. Sunday night–Monday: Shower chances linger; temperatures fall to around 60°F on Monday.

Practical implications: expect pleasant daytime temperatures but plan for cooler mornings; avoid open burning during the windier, drier periods later this week and monitor local advisories if you work or recreate outdoors. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is the primary source for updates as the weekend system approaches.