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The expanded playoff field has amplified the Yankees’ postseason unpredictability: with a 12-team bracket and the injuries cramping New York’s lineup, October’s first games could decide a season that still feels fragile. What happens in the next week matters not just for this postseason run but for the Yankees’ streak of missed championships and the long-term choices made by the front office.

Everything on a knife edge

Parity across baseball — and a postseason structure that lets a dozen teams dream — means any club can be gone after one loss or ride a hot streak to a title. For the Yankees, however, the range of possible outcomes is especially wide.

Expanded 12-team playoff increases unpredictability for October.

The team’s offense is a study in contrasts. New York leads the majors with 223 home runs, yet its ability to reach base is thin: a .311 on-base percentage sits near the bottom among playoff qualifiers. That split turns the availability of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton from a tactical question into a season-defining variable.

If one or both sluggers return from the injured list quickly, their power and lineup protection could shift the Yankees from streaky to sustained scoring. If they don’t, the club could still conceivably win with its pitching alone — but the margin for error shrinks dramatically.

Pitching: the team’s clearest strength — and its fragility

The Yankees enter the postseason with a rotation few teams can match on paper. Behind the presumed ace, Cam Schlittler, the group also includes Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole — three starters who, when healthy, combined for a 3.08 ERA across 58 starts. That depth gives New York a clear path to short-series dominance.

Yankees rotation depth is strong on paper but tempered by injuries.

Yet injuries have been a recurring theme: Fried has managed elbow trouble, and both Cole and Rodon only returned to game action in May after surgeries. Durability questions temper the optimism the raw numbers invite.

Will Warren, who made 29 starts during the regular season, is slated to move into a bulk-relief role. The bullpen’s middle core — notably Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick — posted an impressive 1.93 ERA over 163 1/3 innings and could bridge late innings to closer David Bednar, who converted 35 saves in 39 opportunities.

Offense : High home-run totals but a low team OBP, dependent on Judge and Stanton’s health.

: High home-run totals but a low team OBP, dependent on Judge and Stanton’s health. Rotation : Elite talent on paper; depth threatened by recent elbow issues and late-season comebacks.

: Elite talent on paper; depth threatened by recent elbow issues and late-season comebacks. Bullpen : Strong upper-tier setup from Blackburn and Headrick, with Warren’s role shifting to length relief.

: Strong upper-tier setup from Blackburn and Headrick, with Warren’s role shifting to length relief. Playoff format: Expanded field increases upset potential and compresses margin for error in short series.

Strategy and stakes

General manager Brian Cashman has long emphasized building a roster that reaches the postseason consistently rather than risking everything in a single offseason. That approach has kept the Yankees in October more often than most clubs, but it has not ended the championship drought that has stretched since 2009.

There is an obvious trade-off: reliably getting to the playoffs increases opportunities for late-season magic, yet it also risks repeated early exits when the small-game details — bullpen depth, baserunning, situational hitting — aren’t resolved. The team’s October defeat in 2024, when its stars were at peak form, still hangs as a reminder that talent alone does not guarantee October success.

The current run of games will also test long-term considerations. Pushing a pair of veteran sluggers back into action too soon risks aggravating injuries and imperiling availability next spring. Conversely, an overly cautious stance could leave the lineup underpowered at the worst possible moment.

Two clear paths

As the postseason opens Tuesday night, New York’s outlook narrows to two basic scenarios:

A pitching-led march: the rotation pitches deep, the bullpen executes, and the Yankees grind through short series even with modest offense.

An offense-dependent surge: Judge and/or Stanton return and supply enough run production to neutralize matchup weaknesses but with increased injury risk.

Both paths carry obvious rewards and substantial risks. If the pitching falters or the sluggers aren’t fully ready, the club could see its title drought extend yet another season. If health and timing align, a month-long run could validate Cashman’s steady-building philosophy in dramatic fashion.

Whatever unfolds, this postseason creates one of the clearest tests in recent Yankees history: balancing immediate ambition with the preservation of high-value players, all under the compressed pressure of an expanded, unforgiving playoff format.