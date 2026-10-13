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The idea of staging a Major League Baseball game inside a national park briefly captured national attention this week after reports that the Park Service had looked at sites in Grand Teton. The league has since stepped back from that specific plan, but the episode highlights a little-known fact: several ballfields already exist inside Grand Teton and Yellowstone, raising fresh questions about how public lands are used and protected.

Washington Post reporting prompted the discovery that the Park Service had scouted Grand Teton as a potential venue for an MLB event. League officials later confirmed they would not press forward with a Grand Teton location, but the scouting alone reignited debate over the intersection of recreation, park management and major sporting events on federally protected landscapes.

Images and local research show at least seven ball diamonds scattered through the two parks. Some remain active, others have been swallowed by development or vegetation. Their presence is a reminder that national parks have long accommodated local communities and staff, not just tourists and wilderness preservation.

Where the diamonds are — and what’s happened to them

Moose, Grand Teton — A former staff-area diamond that was converted to employee housing around 2011.

— A former staff-area diamond that was converted to employee housing around 2011. Moran, Grand Teton — A field adjacent to the community elementary school that still appears in satellite imagery.

— A field adjacent to the community elementary school that still appears in satellite imagery. Mammoth, Yellowstone — A ballfield visible near the Mammoth Hot Springs community.

— A ballfield visible near the Mammoth Hot Springs community. Canyon Village, Yellowstone — Satellite photos show a diamond serving that small park village.

— Satellite photos show a diamond serving that small park village. Old Faithful, Yellowstone — Historic imagery shows a past diamond; recent satellite views no longer display a playing field.

— Historic imagery shows a past diamond; recent satellite views no longer display a playing field. Fishing Bridge, Yellowstone — A clearing resembling a ball diamond appears in publicly available imagery.

— A clearing resembling a ball diamond appears in publicly available imagery. West Thumb, Yellowstone — A surprisingly enclosed diamond sits just south of the geyser basin, hemmed in by tall trees.

Not all the fields are obvious on current maps. One photographer searching for a 19th-century camera angle stumbled into what often looks like a cinematic scene: a field hemmed by high trees with a backstop looming like a set piece. He compared the sensation to stepping out of a movie cornfield — an image that underlines how unexpectedly intimate and local these spaces can feel within vast, federally managed landscapes.

The Moose area field, later converted for employee housing, sat close to park residences.

Local pushback helped reshape one plan

In Grand Teton, the Moose diamond was a focal point when park planners proposed housing near a chapel famed for its altar view of the Tetons. Local journalists and residents questioned placing new buildings in that scenic setting and argued the ballfield might be a suitable site for development instead.

Local scrutiny over housing plans near the Moose diamond influenced park decisions.

The line of questioning — from reporters and community members — contributed to changes in the plan. Rather than raze the ballfield, the park ultimately developed housing elsewhere, illustrating how community scrutiny and media coverage can alter decisions about how park real estate is used.

That episode is relevant now because it shows how quickly public reaction can shape outcomes when a national-scale entity like MLB is involved. Park managers must weigh recreation and employee needs against conservation, scenery and visitor experience — and local voices often carry weight.

Why this matters now

Beyond the immediate novelty of a major sporting event inside a national park, the story underscores broader tensions:

Park agencies are frequently asked to balance local community uses and staffing needs with preservation goals.

High-profile proposals can bring scrutiny to routine, low-profile features already within parks — like employee recreation fields.

Public and media attention can rapidly influence planning decisions, particularly when proposals touch iconic landscapes.

MLB’s retreat from pursuing Grand Teton removes one immediate controversy, but the episode will likely prompt park managers and lawmakers to revisit policies governing large-scale commercial events and the presence of community amenities inside protected areas.

At minimum, the brief conversation revealed a slice of park life that many visitors never see: small ballfields tucked into employee neighborhoods and park villages, serving residents and staff rather than tourists — and occasionally drawing national attention when big ideas collide with public land stewardship.