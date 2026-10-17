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Bookmakers’ preseason projections are sending mixed signals about the coming NBA season — and a cluster of teams looks noticeably underpriced. According to consensus win totals from FanDuel and several major sportsbooks, market expectations diverge from what many fans and analysts might expect, with tangible implications for bettors, front offices and followers planning their season narratives.

At face value, oddsmakers have the Thunder and Spurs near the top of the favorites’ list. But dig into the public-adjusted win totals and some surprising patterns emerge: a few clubs with clear on-court advantages are forecast to finish behind rivals many pundits consider inferior.

Judge questions Devin Nunes appeal: suggests arguments are irrelevant Mets face uncertain trajectory as David Stearns appears poised to stay Philadelphia 76ers — Projected just under the Celtics in consensus win totals despite playoff momentum and roster continuity.

— Projected just under the Celtics in consensus win totals despite playoff momentum and roster continuity. Toronto Raptors — Markets appear lukewarm about their upside even after targeted additions and a steady core.

— Markets appear lukewarm about their upside even after targeted additions and a steady core. Memphis Grizzlies — Young depth and defensive identity suggest upside beyond conservative projections.

— Young depth and defensive identity suggest upside beyond conservative projections. Cleveland Cavaliers — Strong backcourt chemistry and incoming role players could lift them past market expectations.

— Strong backcourt chemistry and incoming role players could lift them past market expectations. Miami Heat — A proven system and postseason experience give them a case for outperforming modest win totals.

— A proven system and postseason experience give them a case for outperforming modest win totals. Denver Nuggets — Stability around a championship nucleus makes them a likely candidate to exceed cautious lines.

Why these gaps matter now

Sportsbooks set public-adjusted win totals to balance action and reflect perceived probability — when those totals diverge from prevailing narratives, it signals either a profitable opportunity for contrarian bettors or a market correction based on factors the public is overlooking.

Public-adjusted win totals and sportsbook lines can reshape season narratives.

For teams and fans, the consequences go beyond the betting window. Media coverage, preseason expectations, and pressure on coaching staffs all shift depending on how the market frames a team. Early undervaluation can change trade leverage and ticket-market dynamics before the regular season settles perceptions.

Philadelphia: a closer look

The consensus numbers place Philadelphia just behind Boston in projected wins — a finding that raises eyebrows given last season’s playoff result between the clubs. Oddsmakers do factor in injury risk; projections for the franchise’s star availability are conservative, which trims the expected win total.

Roster continuity and coaching cohesion could push Philadelphia past projections.

Still, the roster retains top-end talent, and the supporting pieces are deeper than many forecasts assume. If health holds and role players step up, the 76ers could easily clear the bookmakers’ expectations.

Toronto: underrated or rightly cautious?

Toronto’s forecast sits lower than some fans might hope. The market appears to be weighing the team’s incremental roster changes against a league that has shifted quickly over the offseason.

Yet the Raptors’ core continuity and developmental pipeline argue for upside. This is the kind of club that can exceed a conservative projection through chemistry and coaching — two elements that rarely show up fully in preseason models.

Four other teams to watch

Beyond Philadelphia and Toronto, a handful of clubs carry similar stories: cautious public lines, but realistic paths to outperformance. Reasons vary — veteran leadership, depth, a favorable schedule, or simply that sportsbooks have priced in worst-case scenarios rather than upside cases.

Here’s what to track as training camp opens:

Injury reports and rest plans — Conservative projections often hinge on games-missed estimates for star players. Early medical updates can swing market expectations quickly.

— Conservative projections often hinge on games-missed estimates for star players. Early medical updates can swing market expectations quickly. Rotation clarity — How coaches assign minutes in preseason will shape perceived depth advantages or weaknesses.

— How coaches assign minutes in preseason will shape perceived depth advantages or weaknesses. Bench production — Consistent secondary scoring is a common differentiator between teams that meet and teams that exceed projections.

— Consistent secondary scoring is a common differentiator between teams that meet and teams that exceed projections. Schedule clusters — Sequences of travel or back-to-backs early in the season can create short-term slippage that influences final win totals.

In short: the sportsbooks’ consensus is a useful baseline, but it is not destiny. Where the betting market is cautious, data and context can point to overlooked upside. For readers following the season closely — fans, fantasy managers, and front-office watchers alike — these discrepancies are worth monitoring as the calendar moves from training camps into Opening Night.