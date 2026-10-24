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The sheriff’s office in Laramie County released its most recent arrest logs covering late September and early October, showing a steady stream of DUI cases, probation-related arrests and several felony charges. These entries matter now because they illustrate recurring patterns—repeat substance offenses, outstanding warrants and a handful of serious violent allegations—that affect community safety and court dockets in the coming weeks.

This compilation represents arrests reported to local law enforcement during the listed dates. It is not exhaustive: juvenile cases, sexual‑nature investigations and individuals who bonded out before records were published are not included.

Sept. 25–28

Raschell Archer — cited after failing to appear in court; also linked to an alleged case involving inadequate child care.

Baylee Baur — stopped for driving while suspended and for speeding.

Rosalie Louise Beers — arrested on two misdemeanor probation violations.

Gordon Lee Branson — arrested on allegations of domestic assault and battery.

Courtney Lynn Boyd — found with a controlled substance in pill form; also faces a misdemeanor probation violation.

Oswaldo Andrade Cruz — arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and carrying an open container; traffic infractions also cited.

Andreas Cuellar — possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Victor Downer — charged with possession of a controlled substance, flagged as a third or subsequent offense.

Krystal Lyn Falk — alleged accessory after the fact in a felony matter.

Eddie Leon Fedor — booked for failing to appear and public intoxication.

Jonathan Ferrera‑Lopez — held on an ICE detainer .

. Charles Bradley Frye — faces multiple felony and misdemeanor counts including a claimed vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding and possession of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

William Matthew Johnson — booked on suspected meth possession and pills; also cited as a pedestrian under the influence.

Katy Ann Jurgens — accused of violating a protection order.

Clayton James Killinger — burglary charge.

William Joseph Kirkpatrick — multiple charges: repeated controlled‑substance possession, a failure‑to‑comply warrant, alleged possession of a weapon by a felon and interference with an officer.

David K. Larimore — stopped for driving suspended for a DWUI conviction, light violations and suspected liquid controlled‑substance possession; also cited for failing to pay.

Jacob Larimore — alleged reckless endangerment involving a firearm.

Ledwell Chadrick — suspected DUI involving drugs.

Elisia Tanzania Manuel — DUI with headlight violation.

Jacob Nathaniel McCurdy — DUI involving combined impairment factors.

Darrick Malcolm Mittlestadt — detained on a court order.

Angelus Nasimok — charged in an alleged motor‑vehicle theft exceeding $1,000; also accused of conspiracy and being an accessory before the fact.

Cyrus S. Pestana — open container, DUI and failing to obey a traffic signal.

Augustine Victor Pisano — misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear and failure to pay.

Ethan Michael Ralph — arrested as a parole/probation violator without a warrant.

Daniel Gabriel Rodriguez — accused of violating a temporary protection order.

Keegan A. Rusch — charged with felony‑level possession of a cocaine/heroin‑type drug.

Korey Michael Sanders — disturbing the peace and property disturbances.

Justin Smith — multiple counts including fighting, public intoxication, giving false information and resisting arrest.

Zachary Thomas Talasek — DUI (combined factors) and driving the wrong way against traffic controls.

Shawn Michael Tomb — DUI, failure to stop, lane maintenance violation and driving on a revoked restricted license; also insurance proof issues.

Ashton Welch‑Gummow — DUI and speeding.

Derrick Jasson Wells — DUI with a child passenger; lane violation also cited.

Austin Jack‑Henry Wheeler — DUI (combined), possession of plant‑based and liquid controlled substances.

Across these days, law enforcement recorded many alcohol and drug‑related driving arrests, several repeat offenders and multiple incidents tied to probation or court compliance issues.

Courthouse where failing-to-appear cases and hearings are handled.

Sept. 28–29

Shane Timothy Crozier — theft alleged (value greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) and a district court warrant for failure to comply.

Erica Dawn Haywood — charged with criminal trespass involving communications, marijuana possession and a petty theft allegation.

Jordyn Marie Herrera — arrested on a second DUI within a 10‑year period.

Jordan Robert Levine — disturbing the peace and obstructing officers.

Jason Robert Lyle Jr. — taken into custody for failing to comply with court orders.

Gust Martinez Jr. — numerous counts including property destruction over $1,000, fleeing/eluding, traffic violations, interference with officers and alleged possession of a weapon as a felon.

Ricardo Jalil McLean — battery, minor property destruction, interference with peace officers, and drug possession; officers also reported signs of impairment.

Raul Hijo Melendez — third DUI within 10 years, alleged failure to use an interlock device and marijuana possession.

Patrick Lynn Mohler — two counts of failure to comply.

Segundino Pampanaupa Huarcaya — charged with strangulation of a household member causing a minor injury and domestic battery.

Jordan Alexis Semien — multiple failure‑to‑comply charges (three counts).

Katelyn Rosanna Smith — disturbing the peace and damaging property.

Kristy Velasquez — held on a warrant and charged with a controlled‑substance DUI plus traffic and insurance violations.

Crystal Ann Wilkinson — arrested on failure‑to‑comply.

Several of these entries involved alleged violent conduct or repeated noncompliance with court orders, flagging upcoming court hearings and potential bail or sentencing issues.

Sept. 30–Oct. 1

Greg Eugene Branch — district court warrant for violating probation.

Cailey Rain Cordray — arrested on a district court failure‑to‑comply warrant.

Oswaldo Andrade Cruz — listed again, this time under an ICE detainer .

. Adrian David Cunningham — alleged domestic battery, a felony probation violation and fleeing/eluding.

Jonathan Victor Downer — again booked for repeated controlled‑substance possession.

Trisha Sue Hensley — district court warrant for failure to comply.

Kassandra Hernandez — domestic battery and alleged interference with an emergency call.

Patrick Michaell Jimenez — failure to appear in court.

William Matthew Johnson — listed with a third‑time controlled‑substance possession allegation and possession of pills.

Patrick Lynn Mohler — additional failure‑to‑comply booking.

Sidney Yvette Montoya — DUI with combined impairment factors.

Jesus Armando Ochoa‑Chavarria — marijuana possession and interference with a peace officer reported.

Brandon Wayne Poole — failure to appear and registration violations.

Trevor Scott Robinson — held on a city court order.

Michael Robert Swartz — arrested as a parole/probation violator without a warrant.

Joshua Tristan Thomas — district court warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffine M. Torrez — child endangerment and marijuana possession.

Shea Alan Towne — NCIC hold, licensing and registration issues.

Erica White — three counts of theft under $1,000.

Patrick Leo White — DUI and violations related to headlight usage.

Booking logs record arrests, charges and court statuses.

Oct. 1–2

Erik Wayne Chafin — detained under a court order.

Oliver Curtis Birt — held on a court order.

Justin Samuel Ellis — cited for driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession and related insurance/interlock device violations.

Florinda Lucerito Marceleno — district court warrant for failure to comply.

Dounya Muslet — shoplifting charge under $100.

Jesus Armando Ochoa Chaverria — listed again and held on an ICE detainer .

. Dustin J. Paiz — DUI with an open container.

Jorge Luis Portillo — driving on a suspended license.

Alcina Reed — public intoxication.

What to watch next: the logs show persistent patterns of impaired driving and probation or warrant‑related arrests, which often lead to cascading legal consequences for those involved and increased court workloads. Several entries include holds by federal immigration authorities or NCIC, which can extend detention beyond local processing.

These entries are based on agency reports and reflect the charges recommended at the time of booking. Charges may change as investigations progress and cases move through the justice system.