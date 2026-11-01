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Fremont County first responders have put a planned strike on hold after county officials approved a short-term contract extension with the company that currently runs ambulance service. The pause gives local leaders time to shift emergency medical services to a county-run system while ensuring no interruption to 911 coverage this fall.

About 30 EMTs and paramedics organized with United Steelworkers Local 9012 had announced a walkout that was first set for Monday and then moved to Thursday before leaders formally suspended the action Wednesday. County commissioners reached a two-year agreement with Tennessee-based Priority Ambulance—which operates locally as Frontier Ambulance—to keep ambulances staffed and responding through the transition.

Why the strike was averted

Union representatives said the dispute was driven less by wages than by concerns over public safety and chronic understaffing that has forced crews to work extended shifts. The new interim deal includes across-the-board pay increases and boosted health savings contributions, but union leaders stressed the larger goal: a stable, locally accountable emergency medical system.

Unionized EMTs raised public-safety and staffing concerns that drove the dispute.

Fremont County Commissioner Mike Jones, who helped negotiate the extension, said the county did not relish increasing its short-term costs but prioritized uninterrupted service when the previous contract was due to expire Oct. 1. Under the new terms the county’s payment to Priority rises from roughly $1.9 million a year to about $2.3 million in year one and $2.4 million in year two.

Three-way negotiations and local control

What made bargaining complex was that two separate negotiations were happening simultaneously: the union with Priority, and the county with Priority. Both the county and the union want to eventually end outside management and bring EMS under a new local authority, the Fremont County Association of Governments, but timing and funding did not line up.

Voters approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax in August to fund the planned takeover, but sales-tax revenue won’t begin flowing until spring. That funding gap and the looming contract expiration produced pressure to find a short-term fix — and to prevent a potential lapse in coverage while the county prepares to operate the service directly.

At one point county commissioners considered a proposal from Cody Regional Health to temporarily run ambulance operations. That idea drew sharp pushback from union members because it would likely have eliminated their ability to bargain as a collective workforce, prompting Local 9012 to threaten a strike.

What the interim contract does — and what still needs to happen

Wages and benefits: The agreement includes pay raises (a 5% increase the first year and 4% the second year for EMTs) and higher health savings account contributions.

The agreement includes pay raises (a 5% increase the first year and 4% the second year for EMTs) and higher health savings account contributions. Short-term continuity: The two-year extension preserves existing staffing and union representation while the county prepares the transition.

The two-year extension preserves existing staffing and union representation while the county prepares the transition. Time to build capacity: Local authorities must still secure certifications, hire or train administrative staff, set up scheduling and procurement systems, and assemble necessary equipment and supply contracts.

Union and county leaders both described the deal as imperfect but necessary. It gives the Fremont County Association of Governments breathing room to create the administrative framework and obtain regulatory approvals required to operate ambulance services — tasks that officials say cannot be rushed.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get an EMS system up and running under local control,” a union representative said, noting that scheduling, certification and financial systems all take months to establish.

Costs, concerns and the public stake

Some residents may question the higher short-term price tag: county payments to Priority rise roughly $400,000 to $500,000 annually under the extension. County leaders point out part of that increase reflects costs previously allocated elsewhere and the general rise in operating expenses such as fuel and supplies.

For the public, the immediate consequence is straightforward: ambulances will keep running and unionized crews will remain in place while the county works toward local control. For taxpayers, the trade-off is a temporary budget increase now in exchange for a plan officials say will produce a county-managed system later.

Next steps for Fremont County include securing federal and state certifications, hiring administrative staff, and finalizing how the new sales-tax revenue will be allocated to cover both capital and ongoing operating costs. Officials say they expect most of that work to continue through the winter and into next spring, when new revenues begin to arrive.

As the autumn deadline passed without service disruption, county leaders emphasized that the extension was intended to avoid a disruptive strike and buy time to complete the move to local governance — a change both the union and commissioners say should improve service reliability and working conditions over the long run.