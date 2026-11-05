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A man who had been sought for more than five years was arrested in Cheyenne after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in a rental truck, federal authorities said — an outcome that closes a multiagency sweep targeting people wanted on violent and high-priority warrants across Laramie County and the state. The capture removes an alleged public-safety risk that investigators say involved possible firearms and children at a residence linked to the suspect.

How the search ended

Federal marshals and local law enforcement tracked the suspect, identified as Adrian Cunningham, to the Cheyenne area as part of an effort launched earlier this year known as Operation Spring Cleaning. Investigators had reason to believe he might be armed and that several children, including an infant, were staying in the home where he was located.

Authorities used tire-deflation tools during the coordinated pursuit in Cheyenne.

To reduce the risk of an armed confrontation at the residence, officers delayed making contact until Cunningham left the property. When authorities attempted a traffic stop, he fled in a U-Haul truck, prompting a coordinated pursuit through the city.

Agencies involved — Cheyenne police, the Laramie County sheriff’s office and Wyoming Highway Patrol — used tire-deflation tools to halt the vehicle. The chase ended on Cheyenne’s east side and Cunningham was taken into custody without any further reported incidents, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

What he’s accused of

Records show Cunningham had a felony warrant stemming from a January 2021 probation violation tied to a burglary case. Law-enforcement files list prior run-ins with the law involving alleged offenses related to firearms, narcotics, domestic assault and burglary, as well as earlier probation violations.

Operation: Operation Spring Cleaning — multiagency effort targeting high-priority warrants

Operation Spring Cleaning — multiagency effort targeting high-priority warrants Suspect: Adrian Cunningham — wanted since January 2021 on a felony warrant

Adrian Cunningham — wanted since January 2021 on a felony warrant Location: Cheyenne, Wyoming — pursuit ended on east side of the city

Cheyenne, Wyoming — pursuit ended on east side of the city Vehicle: U-Haul truck

U-Haul truck Tactics used: Tire-deflation devices deployed by coordinated agencies

Tire-deflation devices deployed by coordinated agencies Safety concern: Investigators believed firearms may have been present and children were in the residence

Investigators believed firearms may have been present and children were in the residence Outcome: Arrested without further incident

“This arrest underscores sustained investigative work and effective interagency cooperation,” the chief deputy U.S. marshal for the District of Wyoming said in remarks released with the arrest notice, noting that the suspect had remained at large for more than five years but that authorities persisted in pursuing him.

From a public-safety perspective, the case illustrates how task forces balance the urgency of apprehending wanted people with the need to limit risk to bystanders, especially when juveniles could be present. The use of containment and timing — waiting for the suspect to leave a residence before attempting a stop — is a common tactic designed to reduce the chance of a dangerous confrontation at a home.

Cunningham remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Authorities said he will face the outstanding warrant and any additional charges that may arise as the investigation continues.