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Through seven weeks of the college season, the quarterback surge many prognosticators expected for the 2027 NFL Draft has yet to fully materialize. Instead, an under-the-radar sophomore at Oklahoma State appears to be reshaping the conversation about which passers will go early next spring.

A sudden contender emerging from Stillwater

Drew Mestemaker has forced attention with a string of high-yardage performances and calm decision-making that contrast with the quieter-than-expected year for many touted prospects. The 20-year-old didn’t follow a conventional path to the spotlight: he walked on as a quarterback rather than accepting defensive offers, climbed to a starting role at North Texas and then carried that momentum to Oklahoma State.

Mestemaker’s string of high-yardage performances has forced scouts to take notice.

His physical tools — a notably strong arm and the consistency to eclipse 300 passing yards most weeks — have made him a serious name in early draft chatter. As preseason favorites have stumbled or missed time due to injury, Mestemaker’s steady ascension has filled a vacuum at the top of many mock boards.

Why this matters now

The NFL’s quarterback market remains tight. Only a handful of QBs were first-round selections in recent drafts, and teams still searching for long-term answers may view players who are already producing as safer bets than those returning to college another season.

There are concrete reasons agents, general managers and scouts are watching Mestemaker closely: he blends production with youth and hasn’t yet reached an age-related threshold that sometimes dampens draft stock. For players with immediate NFL starter potential, a midseason surge can alter draft-day calculus quickly.

Arm talent: throws with velocity and range, creating big-play opportunities.

throws with velocity and range, creating big-play opportunities. Production: consistent 300+ yard games and efficient decision-making in Oklahoma State’s offense.

consistent 300+ yard games and efficient decision-making in Oklahoma State’s offense. Trajectory: rapid development after limited high-school QB experience suggests upside.

rapid development after limited high-school QB experience suggests upside. Market timing: several NFL teams may prefer to draft now rather than wait on returning college prospects.

Lessons from recent returnees

History offers cautionary examples. Some quarterbacks who returned to school hoping to climb draft boards instead saw their stock dip because of injury, stagnation or simply because the perception of readiness changed. These cases underscore a core question for Mestemaker and his advisors: does sustained production this season outweigh the potential gains of another collegiate year?

Teams that could be interested

Interest usually follows need. Several franchises with draft capital or uncertain quarterback situations could conceivably target a rising passer if he remains consistent.

Teams with draft capital weigh whether to target a rising passer like Mestemaker.

New York Jets: multiple early picks give them flexibility to trade or add a developmental starter.

multiple early picks give them flexibility to trade or add a developmental starter. Miami Dolphins: roster construction and cap considerations make a long-term answer at QB a plausible priority.

roster construction and cap considerations make a long-term answer at QB a plausible priority. Tennessee Titans: a team with questions at the position that might explore early-round options.

Key upcoming moments

Mestemaker’s next real test arrives on November 14, when Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech. That matchup will provide a sharper evaluation of how he handles pressure against a tougher defense and whether his arm and decision-making translate against more complex game plans.

For draft evaluators, a single game rarely decides an entire board — but a string of high-level performances against strong opposition can cement a prospect’s rise. If Mestemaker continues along his current arc, he will be difficult to ignore when teams make foundational choices next spring.

At this stage, the 2027 quarterback story remains open. What was expected to be a clear breakout year has evolved into a more incremental, narrative-driven race — and a late-blooming Oklahoma State signal-caller has quietly put himself at the center of it.