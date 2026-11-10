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CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Seventh-grader Genesis Thornton has been named the Student of the Week by Laramie County School District 1 for Oct. 12, 2026, a recognition the district says reflects her steady work ethic and community-minded attitude. The honor spotlights students whose behavior and effort make a visible difference at school.

Classroom habits and leadership

School officials describe Thornton as consistently attentive in class, organized in her schoolwork and reliable about meeting deadlines. Teachers note she often helps classmates and contributes to a calm, productive classroom atmosphere.

Classroom organization and attentiveness help students succeed.

Johnson Junior High Assistant Principal Valerie Bahige praised Thornton as an example of the values the school expects from its students, saying her conduct sets a positive tone for others.

Activities and interests

Cross-country

Cheerleading

Plays alto saxophone in the school band

Outside the classroom she balances sports and music, taking part in both endurance training for cross-country and the team environment of cheerleading while performing with the band.

Quick facts Name Genesis Thornton Grade 7th School Johnson Junior High Award Student of the Week — Oct. 12, 2026 Recognized for Kindness, positive attitude, consistent effort Favorite teacher Jennifer Voyles

Thornton named Jennifer Voyles as her favorite teacher, crediting her for believing in students, encouraging creativity and demonstrating patience in the classroom. That endorsement points to a classroom culture where support and high expectations go hand in hand.

Small recognitions like this are more than feel-good notes: schools use them to reinforce behavior that improves daily life for students and staff. In a crowded school day, highlighting models of cooperation and responsibility can influence peers and encourage consistent effort from others.

Johnson Junior High will continue to spotlight students each week as part of the district’s efforts to celebrate positive contributions across its schools.