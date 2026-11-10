Genesis Thornton wins LCSD1 student of the week for Oct. 12

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Genesis Thornton wins LCSD1 student of the week for Oct. 12
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CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Seventh-grader Genesis Thornton has been named the Student of the Week by Laramie County School District 1 for Oct. 12, 2026, a recognition the district says reflects her steady work ethic and community-minded attitude. The honor spotlights students whose behavior and effort make a visible difference at school.

Classroom habits and leadership

School officials describe Thornton as consistently attentive in class, organized in her schoolwork and reliable about meeting deadlines. Teachers note she often helps classmates and contributes to a calm, productive classroom atmosphere.

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Johnson Junior High Assistant Principal Valerie Bahige praised Thornton as an example of the values the school expects from its students, saying her conduct sets a positive tone for others.

Activities and interests

  • Cross-country

  • Cheerleading

  • Plays alto saxophone in the school band

Outside the classroom she balances sports and music, taking part in both endurance training for cross-country and the team environment of cheerleading while performing with the band.

Quick facts
Name Genesis Thornton
Grade 7th
School Johnson Junior High
Award Student of the Week — Oct. 12, 2026
Recognized for Kindness, positive attitude, consistent effort
Favorite teacher Jennifer Voyles

Thornton named Jennifer Voyles as her favorite teacher, crediting her for believing in students, encouraging creativity and demonstrating patience in the classroom. That endorsement points to a classroom culture where support and high expectations go hand in hand.

Small recognitions like this are more than feel-good notes: schools use them to reinforce behavior that improves daily life for students and staff. In a crowded school day, highlighting models of cooperation and responsibility can influence peers and encourage consistent effort from others.

Johnson Junior High will continue to spotlight students each week as part of the district’s efforts to celebrate positive contributions across its schools.

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