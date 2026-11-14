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Cheyenne students endured a tense midday Tuesday after anonymous calls prompted lockdowns at two high schools; police later said the reports were unfounded but confirmed similar calls were made to other schools across Wyoming. The incident tied up local law-enforcement resources and left families waiting for answers.

Cheyenne Police Department officials said the first call reached Cheyenne Central around noon, reporting a person outside with a gun. School staff and the on-site school resource officer immediately enacted a lockdown and established a secure perimeter while officers swept the campus.

Shortly afterward, a second call to another Cheyenne high school came from the same phone number. Additional officers were dispatched to support the response and search both buildings.

Police findings and next steps

After a full search, investigators concluded there was no credible threat to students or staff. In a statement posted on social media, the Cheyenne Police Department said the calls were linked to similar reports received by schools elsewhere in the state and that detectives are continuing their investigation.

The department emphasized coordination with school administrators and regional partners as the probe continues. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Time Location Action taken Outcome ~12:00 p.m. Cheyenne Central Lockdown; on-site officer and responding police searched campus No threat found Shortly after Second Cheyenne high school Lockdown; search; linked to same caller number No threat found Afternoon Other schools in Wyoming Similar calls reported; state-level coordination noted Investigations ongoing

The immediate consequence for the community was stress and disruption: classes were interrupted, parents were notified, and law enforcement resources were diverted to ensure safety. Officials say those responses are deliberate precautions even when a threat turns out to be unsubstantiated.

Safety first: Schools followed established emergency protocols and kept students sheltered.

Schools followed established emergency protocols and kept students sheltered. Investigation active: Police are tracking the source of the calls and coordinating with other jurisdictions.

Police are tracking the source of the calls and coordinating with other jurisdictions. Community impact: False reports can strain resources and escalate anxiety among families and staff.

Cheyenne police encouraged anyone with information about the calls to come forward as the investigation continues. School administrators typically provide updates to families directly when situations like this occur; parents and guardians should look for official messages from their child’s school or the police department for confirmed information.