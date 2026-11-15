Post on Facebook Post on Flipboard Share on LinkedIn Post on Reddit Share on Telegram Share on X Send through Whatsapp

The Cheyenne City Council will hold a decisive vote tonight on a package of ordinances to annex scattered parcels of unincorporated county land and adopt new rules for farming within city limits—measures city officials say are needed to streamline utility service and emergency response. One affected property, the family-run farmstand WY Fresh, says the changes will push it to sell and move, underscoring the local stakes of the vote.

The council faces more than a dozen measures on final reading. Several are small, owner-requested annexations; others are the final steps in a multi-year effort to fold isolated county islands into the municipal boundary so streets, water, sewer and public-safety access are continuous.

What’s being annexed

The largest single item is the so-called County Pocket #10 annexation, which would bring roughly 50 acres made up of 16 separate properties under city jurisdiction. City leaders have framed the move as a practical response to logistics problems created when municipal services must cross unincorporated holes in the map.

County Pocket #10 comprises roughly 50 acres across scattered parcels now proposed for annexation.

Officials delayed this last round of pocket annexations earlier this year after recognizing that existing city rules would prohibit some farm activities on properties slated to join the city. That pause led to a targeted rewrite of land-use rules for agricultural uses inside Cheyenne.

New agricultural regulations

The proposed amendments carve out a clearer definition of farming and set conditions for common on-farm practices. Among the notable changes are permission for electric fencing, allowance for gravel parking areas and expanded limits on keeping livestock, each subject to specified standards and permits.

Proposed code changes would allow electric fencing and gravel parking for on‑farm businesses.

Council drafts emphasize balancing rural-style activities with neighborhood compatibility, adding requirements meant to control noise, odor and animal density. But some local farmers and property owners say the conditions remain burdensome.

WY Fresh, which operates a local farmstand on one of the parcels in County Pocket #10, announced over the weekend it intends to sell its land and relocate if the annexation and accompanying code changes are approved by the council tonight.

Why it matters now: Annexation will change which rules apply to properties, affect service delivery, and could force businesses that rely on agricultural zoning to adapt, move or close.

Annexation will change which rules apply to properties, affect service delivery, and could force businesses that rely on agricultural zoning to adapt, move or close. Scope: About 50 acres across 16 lots in County Pocket #10; multiple additional small annexations also on the calendar.

About 50 acres across 16 lots in County Pocket #10; multiple additional small annexations also on the calendar. Key code changes: Definitions for agricultural use, allowances for electric fences and gravel lots, and expanded—but regulated—animal husbandry.

Definitions for agricultural use, allowances for electric fences and gravel lots, and expanded—but regulated—animal husbandry. Local reaction: At least one farm operator has signaled plans to sell; other owners are watching precedent for future annexations.

Other items on the council agenda

Beyond annexation and agricultural zoning, council members will consider a range of routine and policy items during the meeting.

Planned votes include approval of two local liquor licenses, contract adjustments with the National Forest Foundation and for the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor project, and procurement of 26 sets of ballistic armor for the SWAT team. The council will also introduce measures that are not yet ready for final action, such as an additional liquor license, an increase in funding for the Laramie County Comprehensive Climate Action Plan, and resolutions to write off uncollectible debts and adjust salaries for non-uniformed city employees.

Two final plats are also slated for approval, completing the legal subdivision process for recent developments.

Municipal observers say tonight’s votes will both conclude a long-running boundary cleanup effort and set a template for how Cheyenne regulates small-scale agriculture inside city limits going forward. For affected property owners, the decisions could mean changes to operating practices, new permitting obligations or, in some cases, relocation.

City meetings generally allow public comment; residents interested in the outcome should consult the council’s agenda and meeting rules for participation details.