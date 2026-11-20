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Boise State

Georgia

As the regular season sprints toward conference finales, the College Football Playoff picture is anything but settled. Only a pair of teams remain unbeaten, while several three-loss squads have re-entered the conversation, leaving the selection committee with a knot of near-equals to sort out.

Alabama

Alabama’s decisive road victory at LSU reinforced a late-season surge and added another marquee result to a résumé that already included an early blowout of Kentucky. Those signature wins give the Tide momentum heading into a short, manageable close to the regular season.

A crowd reacts emphatically after a decisive road victory that can shift playoff momentum.

The remaining slate — a trip to Vanderbilt, a home date with FCS Chattanooga and the season-capping rivalry against Auburn — looks favorable on paper. Still, the Iron Bowl is notoriously volatile: Auburn’s upset of Georgia this year is a reminder that a single rivalry weekend can reshape the national landscape.

Boise State

Boise State carries an outsized role in this race as the only Group of Six program ranked in the opening Playoff ballots, positioning them as the likely automatic contender from outside the Power Five. Their season includes quality wins against Power Five opponents and a narrow escape against Texas State that underscored how quickly momentum can slip.

Boise State must avoid late-season slips to keep its Group of Six playoff hopes alive.

For the Broncos, the imperative is straightforward: close cleanly. With Pac-12 challengers such as Oregon State fading from their earlier peaks, Boise State’s path to the automatic spot now hinges on finishing without a damaging stumble and preserving the résumé that caught the committee’s eye.

How the committee values conference strength and head-to-head wins will be especially important for Boise State, given the historic preference for Power Five opponents when comparing resumes.

Georgia

Georgia remains a central storyline in the postseason debate — not solely because of pedigree but because of timing. The Bulldogs’ late-season performance and conference outcomes will heavily influence seeding and perceptions of quality.

Absent clear blowouts or shocking losses, Georgia’s fate will likely be determined by comparative results: who wins conference titles, which teams finish strong against top opponents, and how the committee weighs head-to-head and common opponents.

Remaining schedules: Teams with softer finishes can still be leapfrogged if rivals notch signature wins.

Teams with softer finishes can still be leapfrogged if rivals notch signature wins. Conference championships: A conference title game victory remains a powerful tiebreaker in committee deliberations.

A conference title game victory remains a powerful tiebreaker in committee deliberations. Quality wins vs. recent form: The committee balances headline victories with how a team looks in November and December.

The committee balances headline victories with how a team looks in November and December. Injuries and opt-outs: Player availability can shift perceptions quickly in the final weeks.

Team Recent high points Near-term test Alabama Road win at LSU; dominant showing vs Kentucky Finish: Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Iron Bowl vs Auburn Boise State Wins over Houston and Texas Tech; only ranked Group of Six team in initial poll Must avoid late-season slip-ups after narrow result vs Texas State Georgia Consistently in national conversation; résumé strength hinges on late results Conference outcomes and November form will shape seeding

The takeaway for fans and committees: the next few weeks are decisive. A single rivalry upset, an unexpected injury, or a commanding win in a conference title game can tip the balance. As the Playoff debate tightens, emphasis will be on recent form, head-to-head comparisons and who finishes strongest when it matters most.