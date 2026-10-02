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Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming will feel the season’s first sustained heat spike Friday, with highs approaching 90–95°F before a wetter pattern returns. The change matters because the peak warmth raises fire concerns now, while weekend storms could sharply reduce that risk and bring localized heavy rain.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the short-term forecast, driven by dry air and light winds. Across Laramie County, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s; isolated spots away from Cheyenne could push toward 100°F.

Low afternoon humidity—forecast near 12–25%—will elevate the region’s fire potential, though forecasters say winds should remain light enough to keep conditions below red-flag criteria. A weak front moves through Friday night, bringing the first limited chance for isolated storms between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Peak heat Friday: Daytime highs near 90–92°F in Cheyenne, with some locations possibly hotter.

Daytime highs near 90–92°F in Cheyenne, with some locations possibly hotter. Elevated fire concern: Low humidity increases risk, but winds are not expected to meet red-flag levels.

Low humidity increases risk, but winds are not expected to meet red-flag levels. Wetter weekend ahead: Monsoonal moisture from the southwest raises shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday night into Sunday.

Monsoonal moisture from the southwest raises shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday night into Sunday. Short-term outlook: Afternoon storm chances continue into next week, with daytime highs falling back into the mid-80s.

Detailed forecast

Today (Friday): Mostly sunny and hot with a high around 89–92°F. Winds west‑northwest at about 10 mph shifting to north‑northeast in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and hot with a high around 89–92°F. Winds west‑northwest at about 10 mph shifting to north‑northeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear, low near 58–60°F. Winds shifting from northeast to southwest after midnight.

Mostly clear, low near 58–60°F. Winds shifting from northeast to southwest after midnight. Friday (midday to afternoon): A slight, roughly 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm between noon and mid‑afternoon along and north of the I‑80 corridor. Otherwise hot and dry.

A slight, roughly 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm between noon and mid‑afternoon along and north of the I‑80 corridor. Otherwise hot and dry. Friday night: Partly cloudy with a low near 58°F as a weak cold front slides through.

Partly cloudy with a low near 58°F as a weak cold front slides through. Saturday: Cooler—highs near 86°F—with a small chance (about 20%) of afternoon storms. Winds light from the northwest shifting to the southeast later.

Cooler—highs near 86°F—with a small chance (about 20%) of afternoon storms. Winds light from the northwest shifting to the southeast later. Saturday night: Storm coverage increases as monsoonal moisture arrives; Cheyenne faces about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after dark.

Storm coverage increases as monsoonal moisture arrives; Cheyenne faces about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after dark. Sunday: The best chance for late‑weekend storms, with roughly a 50% probability of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high near 88°F.

The best chance for late‑weekend storms, with roughly a 50% probability of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high near 88°F. Sunday night–Wednesday: Continued daily afternoon storm chances through midweek. Daytime highs generally in the mid‑80s with overnight lows in the mid‑50s to high‑50s.

Forecasters emphasize that weekend storms could produce brief, heavy downpours that locally reduce fire danger but also bring the risk of localized flooding. Residents and outdoor workers should plan for sudden changes in weather through early next week.

Forecast details and any watches or warnings are issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.