Wyoming lawmakers are weighing modest increases to the financial thresholds that determine Medicaid eligibility for nursing home residents — proposals supporters say are overdue as inflation has eroded protections set decades ago. A legislative committee is considering raising the monthly personal allowance and the overall asset cap, changes that would cost the state roughly $1.3 million a year but could reduce coverage disruptions and paperwork for facilities.

Under current rules, people who live in nursing homes and rely on Medicaid must keep most of their assets below a strict ceiling and may spend only a small monthly amount on personal items. Critics argue those limits no longer reflect real costs and can force families into difficult choices over basic needs and end-of-life planning.

How eligibility is calculated

Medicaid pays for nursing home care for individuals whose income and resources fall below program limits. In Wyoming the asset threshold for residents was set at $2,000, a figure established in 1989, while the monthly allowance for non-covered personal expenses has been $50 since 2001.

Reviewing eligibility and asset documentation can be time-consuming for facilities.

State officials say determining whether someone meets the asset test is not simply a bank-balance check. “The review considers a number of account types and resources, and the process is more complex than it appears,” said Jesse Springer, administrator of the Medicaid Division, describing the paperwork and rules applied during intake and renewal.

For many residents, modest infusions from pensions or Social Security can push totals above the limit at month’s end, triggering termination of benefits even when those funds are earmarked for necessities. That cycle, advocates say, increases administrative burden for providers and can lead to uncompensated care when coverage lapses.

Proposed changes and the rationale

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee moved to draft legislation that would raise the statewide limits to a $5,000 asset cap and a $100 monthly personal needs allowance. Supporters argue the adjustment would bring the rules more in line with current prices and ease routine compliance for residents and nursing homes.

Current asset limit: $2,000 (set 1989)

$2,000 (set 1989) Proposed asset limit: $5,000

$5,000 Current personal needs allowance: $50 per month (set 2001)

$50 per month (set 2001) Proposed personal needs allowance: $100 per month

$100 per month Estimated fiscal impact: about $1.3 million annually for the state

Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley told the committee the modest increases would prevent residents from being removed from coverage “so easily,” and would reduce paperwork and payment gaps for facilities. Boley also noted that a large share of nursing home residents in the state rely on Medicaid, amplifying the policy’s reach.

Daily consequences for residents

Advocates for long-term care residents describe concrete shortfalls. Patricia Hall, Wyoming’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, said her office has received repeated complaints in recent years about residents unable to buy essentials — from socks and vitamins to prescription eyewear and basic skincare — on the current allowance.

Small personal purchases—socks, eyeglasses, toiletries—matter for residents’ dignity.

Those small purchases matter for dignity and health, Hall added, and the loss of a few dollars of purchasing power can compound when families are already managing medical bills and funeral planning.

Sen. Lynne Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, told lawmakers she has personal familiarity with the stress of arranging care and managing costs after a family member became seriously ill, and she backed raising the limits as a way to ease that anxiety for other households.

What’s next

The committee plans to review the drafted proposal at its next meeting in November. If advanced, the bill would move through the Legislature for further debate, fiscal analysis and possible amendment.

Supporters say the change would be a targeted, affordable way to update long-standing policy and reduce administrative churn, while opponents could question the budget impact or seek alternative reforms. For many residents and their families, even a modest increase in the asset cap and personal allowance would mean steadier access to care and fewer abrupt interruptions in coverage.