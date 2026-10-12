Post on Facebook Post on Flipboard Share on LinkedIn Post on Reddit Share on Telegram Share on X Send through Whatsapp

Bo Nix found a rhythm with Jaylen Waddle in Week 2, turning a shaky start to the season into a clear offensive spark for the Denver Broncos. With a tough Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams ahead, Denver’s ability to sustain a physical ground attack could decide how long that success lasts.

Waddle’s breakout — and what it means now

Waddle erupted for eight catches and 138 yards in his home debut, a dramatic rebound from a one-catch, two-yard opener after arriving in a high-profile trade from Miami this offseason. The connection with Nix flipped the Broncos’ passing game into a more threatening dimension, forcing opponents to respect the downfield threat.

Waddle’s home-debut breakout shifted Denver’s passing attack.

That newfound balance matters because matchup advantages won’t last unless Denver keeps the defense honest on the ground. The Broncos’ passing success becomes far less sustainable if the game script drifts toward obvious passing situations.

Running back health: a midweek scare, a late lift

Midweek injury reports made the Broncos’ backfield look precarious — three of four running backs were listed as limited or sidelined during Wednesday’s practice session. J.K. Dobbins left the Jacksonville game with a hamstring issue, and RJ Harvey missed Week 2 after dealing with his own hamstring problem in Week 1.

Still, coach Sean Payton struck an optimistic tone, and by Thursday and Friday both Dobbins and Harvey returned to full participation in practice. Rookie Jonah Coleman remains out with an ankle ailment, but Denver enters the weekend with improved clarity at the position.

Rams defense: Aaron Donald’s return reshapes the puzzle

The Rams welcomed the return of veteran defensive tackle Aaron Donald in Week 2, a development that changes how offensive coordinators must block and scheme. Donald’s presence draws extra attention from offensive lines, creating opportunities for other pass rushers to attack the quarterback.

Aaron Donald’s interior pressure forces offensive adjustments.

Los Angeles has also battled injuries to skill-position players, leaving some question marks in their offense. Even so, the defensive front’s ability to collapse pockets and generate pressure forces opponents to be decisive with their run plans.

Against the Giants, the Rams’ front made life difficult for the opposing quarterbacks, and that kind of disruption can be decisive when teams try to rely on quick throws instead of establishing tempo on the ground.

Why Denver’s run game is the clearest lever

Analysts have repeatedly pointed out a simple truth: to blunt the Rams’ strength up front you must be willing to run. A committed rushing attack limits third-and-long scenarios, reduces pressure on Nix and keeps play-action meaningful.

Preserve possession: Sustained drives keep the Rams’ pass rush on the sidelines and protect the quarterback from heavy pressure packages.

Sustained drives keep the Rams’ pass rush on the sidelines and protect the quarterback from heavy pressure packages. Control tempo: Running the ball forces Los Angeles to defend the box, opening medium-range passing lanes for Waddle and others.

Running the ball forces Los Angeles to defend the box, opening medium-range passing lanes for Waddle and others. Mitigate Donald: Consistent run fits and double-team plans help reduce the defensive tackle’s ability to single-handedly dictate the line of scrimmage.

Consistent run fits and double-team plans help reduce the defensive tackle’s ability to single-handedly dictate the line of scrimmage. Injury management: Keeping carries reasonably distributed—especially with Dobbins and Harvey recently banged up—preserves long-term freshness.

Nix himself acknowledged the challenge of facing a generational talent inside the Rams front, calling it both an “exciting” and “demanding” matchup. The Broncos’ priority is simple: limit the moments when a single defender can tilt a series.

Sunday night will be a test of Denver’s balance. If the Broncos can protect their running backs and blend the rush with timely passing to Waddle, they stand a much better chance of controlling the clock and tempo against a defense built to create chaos.

Key items to watch Sunday night:

Whether Dobbins and Harvey carry regular workloads after full practices

How often the Broncos call play-action versus true inside runs

Matchup packages the Rams use to spy or overload the run lanes

Usage pattern for Jaylen Waddle—short work to set up the deep shot, or true vertical reads?

Denver’s immediate blueprint is clear: keep pounding the ball enough to keep Los Angeles honest, and let the passing game built around Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle do the damage when seams open. How well the Broncos execute that balance will likely determine the tone of this primetime showdown.