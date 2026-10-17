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City officials in Cheyenne are weighing two major land-use changes that could reshape development on the city’s southern edge. A Public Services Committee meeting at noon today will determine whether annexation and zoning ordinances for two large parcels move to the full City Council for final votes next week—decisions with immediate consequences for local land use, traffic and long-term economic plans.

The committee meets in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., with remote access available by Zoom or telephone.

Two distinct projects, one decision point

Both proposals arriving at the committee are procedural but consequential: each package would bring property into city limits, assign an initial zoning consistent with county rules and then adopt a new zoning tailored to future development. If approved by the committee, the ordinances will advance to the City Council for a final determination next week.

Committee considers two annexation packages that would add large parcels to city limits.

The parcels under review are very different in scale and intended use:

Hitching Post District — a 652.67-acre annexation that, combined with an adjacent in-city parcel, would create roughly 780 acres for a mixed business park anchored by the planned relocation of the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy from Colorado Springs. The site sits at the southwest quadrant of the I‑25/I‑80 interchange south of Otto Road and has been largely open grazing land for about a century.

— a 652.67-acre annexation that, combined with an adjacent in-city parcel, would create roughly 780 acres for a mixed business park anchored by the planned relocation of the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy from Colorado Springs. The site sits at the southwest quadrant of the I‑25/I‑80 interchange south of Otto Road and has been largely open grazing land for about a century. Orchard Hills — a 162-acre tract just south of the Orchard Valley neighborhood, where the landowner and a proposed developer have asked for Light Industrial zoning to accommodate a data center. The site borders an existing Meta data campus and the High Plains Business Park.

What each proposal would change

For the Hitching Post District, the city would first apply a base zoning that mirrors the former county classification and later rezone the site as a Business Park to support office, museum and related commercial uses. The transfer documents include specific revert clauses that restrict certain uses—notably barring data centers and fireworks retail—from ever being developed there.

The Hitching Post plan also needs a council resolution to plat the property, a formal map that lays out lots, streets and infrastructure for future construction.

At Orchard Hills, the proposed ordinances would annex the land and move it to a Light Industrial zoning designation. A separate resolution would amend the city’s future land use map to reflect a shift from mixed residential to mixed employment—cementing the site’s intended role as part of Cheyenne’s industrial and data center corridor.

Local concerns and political stakes

Both projects have drawn public attention, but Orchard Hills has sparked particularly vocal opposition. Residents from Cheyenne and Laramie County have raised worries at recent meetings about increased light pollution, noise, traffic and other environmental impacts commonly associated with large data centers.

Orchard Hills has drawn vocal opposition over light, noise and traffic worries.

The Hitching Post proposal, by contrast, is supported by a coalition of local governments, the Cheyenne LEADS economic development authority and county taxpayers, who have helped finance the project. City leadership has described the initiative as one of the most significant economic development efforts in recent years.

Key facts at a glance

Meeting: Public Services Committee, noon today, Council Chambers, Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) — remote participation available.

Next step: If the committee approves, ordinances for both sites will move to the full City Council for final votes next week.

Hitching Post: 652.67-acre annexation; combined ~780 acres; future zoning: Business Park; deed restrictions prohibit data centers and fireworks uses.

Orchard Hills: 162 acres; proposed Light Industrial zoning to enable a data center; adjacent to Meta facility and High Plains Business Park.

Community issues: traffic, noise, light and environmental concerns for data center plans; economic-development and cultural benefits touted for the Hitching Post site.

Administrative step: both projects require ordinances to annex, zone and rezone, plus council resolutions to plat or amend the future land use map.

The City Council will ultimately weigh the competing priorities of economic growth, neighborhood character and environmental impact. With committee action scheduled today, residents and stakeholders can expect the debate to move quickly to the council dais in the coming week.