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Two major land proposals in Cheyenne moved closer to final approval Monday, setting the stage for a large western heritage complex and a separate industrial project that could add another data center on the city’s southern edge. The Public Services Committee recommended both sets of annexation and zoning ordinances advance to the City Council, where officials are scheduled to take final votes next week.

The larger of the two plans would create the Hitching Post District, a multi-use development anchored by the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy. The prospective site spans roughly 780 acres around the southwest corner of the I-25/I-80 interchange; the annexation ordinance covers 652.67 acres because part of the parcel already lies inside the city.

City documents and the final plat filed with the committee lay out the basic infrastructure framework even though detailed site designs remain months away. The plat shows a road network that includes planned names such as Western Heritage Way and Pro Rodeo Drive, and it indicates where new streets will connect to College Drive near the interstate.

Developers say the district is intended to support tourism and businesses tied to western culture — from museums and event space to hotels and restaurants — while providing room for complementary light manufacturing or retail. Councilor Ken Esquibel told the committee he expects western-oriented suppliers and makers could be attracted to the area, helping cluster related businesses around the museum complex.

If the council approves the annexation, initial zoning and the plat, applicants will be able to apply for city utility hookups and move toward building permits. The PRCA currently operates a smaller facility in Colorado Springs that opened in 1979; the Cheyenne site would be substantially larger by acreage.

Orchard Hills parcel eyed for data center

At the same meeting the committee also advanced ordinances to bring the 162-acre Orchard Hills site into the city and zone it for industrial use. The square-shaped parcel sits south of the Orchard Valley neighborhood and north of an existing Meta data center and the High Plains Business Park.

The application is being advanced by the landowner, Orchard Hills LLC, with real estate firm Trammell Crow identified in earlier hearings as a prospective developer planning a data center. Today the tract contains only a single dirt road, but proponents argue its location and adjacency to other data facilities make it a logical extension of the area’s industrial footprint.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some neighbors who live immediately adjacent to the parcel said they back the industrial plan, citing a proposed berm and greenway that would buffer homes from future development and prevent further residential sprawl toward the south.

Ross Gensel told the committee he and most nearby property owners he’d spoken with prefer a data center over more dense housing because of the promise of a landscaped separation that would limit traffic increases next to their properties. Neighbor Orlando Flores said he favors light industrial use for safety and traffic reasons and believes the change would be preferable to an expanding residential subdivision.

Other residents and advocacy groups have expressed concern about expanding industrial zoning across the city, raising familiar questions about traffic, aesthetics and long-term land-use balance.

Hitching Post District: ~780 acres proposed; 652.67 acres subject to annexation; anchored by PRCA Hall of Fame and museum; includes restaurants, hotels and supporting businesses.

~780 acres proposed; 652.67 acres subject to annexation; anchored by PRCA Hall of Fame and museum; includes restaurants, hotels and supporting businesses. Orchard Hills: 162 acres proposed for industrial use; currently undeveloped; adjacent to existing data center campus.

162 acres proposed for industrial use; currently undeveloped; adjacent to existing data center campus. Final plats and initial zoning decisions would allow connection to city utilities and enable project planning to proceed.

Cheyenne City Council is scheduled to hold a final vote at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12; agendas are posted on the City of Cheyenne website.

Both proposals illustrate competing pressures in Cheyenne’s growth: a bid to capture visitor economy jobs and cultural institutions on one hand, and a push to attract high-value industrial users on the other. Approvals would reshape traffic patterns, utility demand and development near two different residential neighborhoods.

Process-wise, council approval of annexation, zoning and platting are early but essential steps. Detailed site plans and building designs are still expected to take months, and each project will require additional permits before construction can begin.

Clarification, Oct. 9, 2026: Some Orchard Valley residents said that the views expressed by Orlando Flores and Ross Gensel do not reflect unanimous support; they clarified that only a portion of area residents back the Orchard Hills proposal.