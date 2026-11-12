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Police in eastern Cheyenne ended a nearly seven-hour standoff Wednesday evening after arresting a 42-year-old man accused of firing a gun in a residential area — a disruption that forced neighbors to shelter in place and drew a large, multi-agency response. The incident underscores immediate public-safety concerns for the neighborhood and highlights tactics law enforcement used to resolve a prolonged barricade situation.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imperial Court and Majestic Place after a report that a shot had been fired into a front-yard tree. Responding officers learned the alleged shooter had left the scene and later remained inside a local apartment.

Interviews with nearby residents indicated the confrontation may have followed an argument between the suspect and another occupant of the neighborhood. Deputies confirmed the suspect’s location and set up a perimeter that covered several blocks.

What authorities say

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said negotiators kept a telephone line open with the man but were unable to persuade him to surrender. During the evening, law enforcement repeatedly warned residents to stay indoors and avoid the area while response teams worked.

Drones were deployed for aerial surveillance and bright lights were used to illuminate streets as night fell. Agencies on scene included the Cheyenne Police Department, the Cheyenne/Laramie County SWAT team, the Joint Crisis Negotiation Unit, and local fire and emergency medical crews.

Officers used gas and other nonlethal devices as part of the effort to compel a surrender. Neighbors reported hearing glass breaking and public-address announcements ordering the occupant to come out. When those measures failed, deputies carried out a forced entry around 10 p.m., with a K9 unit helping to secure the residence.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Brian Kuzma, 42, was taken into custody and transported to the Laramie County Detention Center. He faces charges including aggravated assault and stalking. Prosecutors and the sheriff’s office note he remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Date & time: Incident reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7; entry around 10 p.m.

Incident reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7; entry around 10 p.m. Location: Imperial Court and Majestic Place, eastern Cheyenne

Imperial Court and Majestic Place, eastern Cheyenne Response: Cheyenne Police, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, negotiators, fire and EMS, drones, K9

Cheyenne Police, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, negotiators, fire and EMS, drones, K9 Tactics used: Perimeter lockdown, telephone negotiation, nonlethal gas deployment, forced entry

Perimeter lockdown, telephone negotiation, nonlethal gas deployment, forced entry Outcome: Suspect arrested; neighborhood shelter-in-place order lifted after operations concluded

Shortly after the arrest, authorities lifted the shelter-in-place advisory, telling residents there was no longer an active threat to the public. Law enforcement began clearing the scene and resuming normal traffic through the area.

For neighbors, the shutdown of several blocks for hours served as an immediate reminder of how quickly routine disputes can escalate and draw a heavy emergency response. For law enforcement, the episode illustrates the complex blend of negotiation and tactical options typically used to resolve barricaded subjects while trying to limit harm to residents and officers alike.